Photos: No. 23 Iowa gymnastics vs. No. 21 Washington

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Photojournalist
January 12, 2024

No. 23 Iowa defeated No. 21 Washington 196.400-196.250 during Iowa’s home opener at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.

Numerous Iowa gymnasts matched or surpassed career-high scores, including Alexa Ebeling with 9.875 on the beam, and Emily Erb with 9.875 on the floor.

Senior Adeline Kenlin and sophomore Karina Muñoz were named Big Ten Gymnasts to watch this season. With Kenlin’s 9.925 on the floor and Muñoz’s 9.875 on the bars, the duo amassed high scores for the Hawkeyes throughout the night.

Iowa faces Minnesota in Minneapolis on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

2024_01_12_IowaWashingtonGymnastics_GS_001
Gallery20 Photos
Grace Smith
Iowa enters the arena during a gymnastics meet between No. 23 Iowa and No. 21 Washington at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. In the fourth meeting between Iowa and Washington, the Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 196.400-196.250.

Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
