Photos: No. 23 Iowa gymnastics vs. No. 21 Washington

No. 23 Iowa defeated No. 21 Washington 196.400-196.250 during Iowa’s home opener at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.

Numerous Iowa gymnasts matched or surpassed career-high scores, including Alexa Ebeling with 9.875 on the beam, and Emily Erb with 9.875 on the floor.

Senior Adeline Kenlin and sophomore Karina Muñoz were named Big Ten Gymnasts to watch this season. With Kenlin’s 9.925 on the floor and Muñoz’s 9.875 on the bars, the duo amassed high scores for the Hawkeyes throughout the night.

Iowa faces Minnesota in Minneapolis on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.