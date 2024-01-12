Iowa track and field throwers make 2024 debut at Hawkeye Invitational

On Friday, the Iowa track and field throwers started the new year as champions. Fourth-years Alivia Bauer and Kat Moody led the charge at the Hawkeye Invitational in the weight throw and shot put events.

Bauer improved upon her previous personal best in the women’s weight throw with a 20.43-meter toss. Her performance now ranks fifth in program history.

“[Bauer] was fantastic,” Iowa throws coach Ray Robinson told Hawkeye Sports. “We still need to work with her on connecting things, but she continues to throw further without connection. That shows she is a real contender in the Big Ten, not only to score but maybe to creep into medal position.”

Bauer agreed with her coach, indicating her unlocked potential.

“I think I have a lot more left in the tank, but I am moving in the right direction,” Bauer told Hawkeye Sports. “This was such a fun day for the team. Everyone has been throwing really well.”

Fellow fourth-year Jamie Kofron also competed in the women’s weight throw. Kofron finished in fourth place with a throw of 19.57 meters.

In the men’s weight throw, the team was led by second-year Sean Smith with a 20.90-meter throw. Redshirt freshman Austin Busch threw a personal best of 20.72 meters, which also ranks fourth at Iowa. Second-year Walker Whalen also achieved a personal best with an 18.76-meter throw.

In the shot put, Moody took home the title with a 16.38-meter throw.

“[Smith] and [Moody], even though they were off in their respective events today, they still performed well,” Robinson said to Hawkeye Sports. “That shows us that their margin of error has grown.”

In the same event, the men were led by fourth-year Quintin Lyons with a 16.65-meter throw. Fourth-year Austin West achieved a new personal best shot put of 14.90 meters.

Weekend action

The rest of the Iowa track and field program will return to the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility on Saturday. This will be the first competition of the new year and the second home meet of the season.

Fourth-year sprinter Kalen Walker will look to improve upon his 60-meter school record of 6.59, which was set at the first home meet of the year.

Similarly, third-year Paige Magee hopes to break her own 60-meter hurdle school record of 8.07. By doing so, Magee would singlehandedly own the record, as opposed to sharing it with former teammate Myreanna Bebe.

Live streaming coverage of the event can be found on Big Ten Plus at 10:30 a.m.