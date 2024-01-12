The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men's basketball earns signature win, topping Nebraska with defensive adjustments, balanced offense in 18-point triumph
Photos: No. 23 Iowa gymnastics vs. No. 21 Washington
Iowa men's wrestling prevails over Nebraska in Big Ten opener
Iowa track and field throwers make 2024 debut at Hawkeye Invitational
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland will not return to Hawkeyes next season
Advertisement

Iowa men’s basketball earns signature win, topping Nebraska with defensive adjustments, balanced offense in 18-point triumph

Dishing out 30 assists, the Hawkeyes featured three players with a double-double, headlined by first-year Owen Freeman’s 22 points and 10 boards.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Sports Reporter
January 12, 2024
Iowa+Forward+Owen+Freeman+after+getting+a+foul+call+on+his+layup+during+a+men%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+Rutgers+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Friday%2C+Jan.+6.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Scarlet+Knights%2C+86-77.+
Carly Schrum
Iowa Forward Owen Freeman after getting a foul call on his layup during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 6. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 86-77.

The Iowa men’s basketball team earned its best victory of the season so far, taking down 13-win Nebraska, 94-76, just three days after the Huskers upset No. 1 Purdue. Despite conceding an early lead, the Hawkeyes stepped on the gas with a balanced offensive attack and potent zone defense as they outscored their opponent, 45-26, over the final 16:50 in a dominant performance at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

With the triumph, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery tied the program record for career wins, notching his 271st to bring him atop the list alongside Tom Davis.

Playing in front of a depleted crowd due to blizzard conditions throughout Iowa, the Hawkeyes provided some early excitement for the limited fans in attendance, getting off to a 17-2 run in the opening five minutes. Iowa junior forward Payton Sandfort scored eight points during this stretch, drilling two threes. He would finish with 19 points, shooting 5-of-12 from beyond the arc.

The Hawkeye lead would soon slip, as the Cornhuskers dominated in the paint to get within three with 6:27 remaining in the first half. Nebraska forward Josiah Allick jammed three dunks as the Huskers scored 30 points from inside the lane in the opening 20 minutes. Yet even with the advantage down low, coach Fred Hoiberg’s squad struggled from deep, shooting 1-of-1o from three-point land to Iowa’s 35 percent.

Even in a more contested contest, the Hawkeyes remained in front with further production from Sandfort. When Iowa second-year guard Josh Dix hit his second triple of the half, the Hawkeyes found themselves up, 41-36, at the break. Dix’s five makes from beyond the arc etched a career-best.

It took less than two minutes for Nebraska to knot the contest at 44 apiece as Reink Mast nailed a triple off an Iowa turnover. Iowa answered in kind with another Sandfort three, and Nebraska wouldn’t lead by more than one point for the less of the period, as Iowa employed a 2-3 zone defense that gave the Huskers fits, as they shot 14-of-31 in the second half.

In his postgame interview with Big Ten Network, McCaffery credited the defensive shift to assistant coach Sherman Dillard. While admitting he was initially hesitant towards Dillard’s halftime idea, the head coach changed his mind during the break, and his choice paid dividends.

Snagging eight steals and scoring ten fast break points, Iowa moved the ball with astonishing pace, amassing 17 assists in the final minutes as it gradually pulled ahead for what would soon become a laugher. Hawkeye grad transfer Ben Krikke got in the action with two corner threes, nearly half of his made three-pointers this season.

Iowa senior guard Tony Perkins stretched the Hawkeye lead to 21 with a three-ball from beyond the arc, and Sandfort would provide the finishing touch with his fifth triple of the night.

The game featured plenty of milestones for the Hawkeyes, as first-year Owen Freeman and Dix finished with career-highs in points with 22 and 15, respectively, while Perkins dished out a personal-best 15 assists.

Three Iowa players, Perkins, Sandfort, and Freeman, finished with a double-double as the Hawkeyes earned their second Big Ten win this season. Over its last four home games, Iowa is averaging 97.25 points per contest.

Up Next 

Iowa hits the road for a trip up north on Jan. 15 for a 5 p.m. battle against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are 12-4 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten. They had won seven consecutive contests before being vanquished by Indiana on Jan. 12. Guard Dawson Garcia leads the squad in scoring with 16.5 per game.
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Iowa’s Adeline Kenlin performs on the bars during a gymnastics meet between No. 23 Iowa and No. 21 Washington at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Kenlin scored 9.850 on the bars. In the fourth meeting between Iowa and Washington, the Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 196.400-196.250.
Photos: No. 23 Iowa gymnastics vs. No. 21 Washington
Iowa’s 174-pound Patrick Kennedy wrestles Columbia’s Garrett Bilgrav at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Iowa men's wrestling prevails over Nebraska in Big Ten opener
Iowa’s Kat Moody prepares for a throw in the women’s shot-put during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Iowa Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Moody finished fourth in the event with her best throw going for 15.94 meters. The meet also hosted the Hawkeye Pro Classic for the American Track League.
Iowa track and field throwers make 2024 debut at Hawkeye Invitational
More in Men's Basketball
Iowa Guard Tony Perkins dunks the ball during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 6. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 86-77. Perkins had 15 points during the game.
Photos: Men's basketball vs. Rutgers
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches action during a mens basketball game between Iowa and North Carolina A&T at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 112-71.
Iowa men's basketball earns first conference win of season with nine-point triumph over Rutgers
Iowa guard Tony Perkins forward Ben Krikke block Northern Illinois guard Zion Russel during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northern Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 103-74.
Iowa men's basketball stumbles late against No. 21 Wisconsin, falling in an 82-73 defeat
More in Sports
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland waits for questions from the media during Iowa football media day at Iowa football’s practice field on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland will not return to Hawkeyes next season
Iowa’s No. 2 136-pound Nanea Estrella waves to the crowd during the Trailblazer Duals between No. 3 Iowa, No. 6 Sacred Heart, No. 13 Presbyterian, and No. 11 Lindenwood at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Iowa women’s wrestling made history on Sunday, hosting the first women’s wrestling dual in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated Presbyterian, 44-1, Lindenwood, 43-0, and Sacred Heart, 40-4.
Iowa women's wrestler Nanea Estrella announces season-ending injury
Columbia’s 149-pound Richard Fedalen takes on Iowa’s 149-pound Caleb Rathjen during a meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Iowa men's wrestling head coach Tom Brands talks Ben Kueter’s arrival, solidifying starting lineup ahead of Big Ten opener
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Carly Schrum, Photojournalist
she/her/hers
Carly is a freshman majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and potentially majoring in sustainability. She works at the Daily Iowan as a photojournalist.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in