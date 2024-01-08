Iowa football’s Quinn Schulte announces return for extra season of eligibility

Leading into bowl preparation for Tennessee in late December, the Iowa football team stood at losing potentially six starters on its stout defense – a unit that allowed just 14.8 points per game over 14 games this season.

As of Monday, as the college football season concludes with the playing of the national championship game, all of those starters have announced their decisions, with five of them confirming they will return to Iowa City for an extra season of eligibility. The latest of that group of five came from free safety Quinn Schulte.

The senior earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten by league coaches and media this season, posting 65 total tackles, five pass defenses, and an interception in 14 starts. Schulte hinted at his future plans with his Instagram story early Monday evening, posting a photo of him and Hawkeye linebacker Nick Jackson, who announced his own return yesterday.

So Quinn Schulte just shared this to his IG story… pic.twitter.com/fGsb69NXjG — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) January 8, 2024

Later on Monday, the official Iowa football account posted a video of the pair partaking in a handshake during practice.

Then, it was later reported that Schulte’s father and high school coach, Duane Schulte, confirmed reports to The Cedar Rapids Gazzette’s John Steppe.