Iowa football’s Quinn Schulte announces return for extra season of eligibility

The Hawkeye free safety initially took to Instagram to hint at his decision then the team and his father confirmed his choice later Monday evening.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Sports Reporter
January 8, 2024
Iowa+defensive+back+Quinn+Schulte+runs+the+ball+after+catching+an+interception+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Rutgers+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+11%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Scarlet+Knights%2C+22-0.+
Grace Smith
Iowa defensive back Quinn Schulte runs the ball after catching an interception during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 22-0.

Leading into bowl preparation for Tennessee in late December, the Iowa football team stood at losing potentially six starters on its stout defense – a unit that allowed just 14.8 points per game over 14 games this season. 

As of Monday, as the college football season concludes with the playing of the national championship game, all of those starters have announced their decisions, with five of them confirming they will return to Iowa City for an extra season of eligibility. The latest of that group of five came from free safety Quinn Schulte.

The senior earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten by league coaches and media this season, posting 65 total tackles, five pass defenses, and an interception in 14 starts. Schulte hinted at his future plans with his Instagram story early Monday evening, posting a photo of him and Hawkeye linebacker Nick Jackson, who announced his own return yesterday.

Later on Monday, the official Iowa football account posted a video of the pair partaking in a handshake during practice.

Then, it was later reported that Schulte’s father and high school coach, Duane Schulte, confirmed reports to The Cedar Rapids Gazzette’s John Steppe.
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
