Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro forgoes NFL Draft, will return to Iowa for sixth season

Iowa football defensive back Sebastian Castro is returning to the Hawkeyes for his sixth season in 2024.

Pro Football Focus’s first-team All-American safety announced Saturday evening his intentions of returning to the team, joining linebacker Jay Higgins and fellow defensive back Jermari Harris as this past season’s starters who chose to forgo entering the NFL Draft.

In his second season starting at CASH for Phil Parker’s defense, Castro finished with a career-high 67 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and three interceptions—leading Iowa’s defense in both of the later categories. He also notched a sack, forced a fumble, and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Castro committed to Iowa in 2019 after receiving offers from schools such as Iowa State, Minnesota, and Syracuse. After redshirting his freshman year and seeing limited playing time in 2020, he appeared in 13 games in 2021, and since then has recorded 106 tackles, 16 pass deflections, three interceptions, and three force fumbles.

Other starters on Iowa’s defense yet to announce their future include linebacker Nick Jackson and safety Quinn Schulte. On the offensive side, tight end Erik All can also return.