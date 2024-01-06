The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro forgoes NFL Draft, will return to Iowa for sixth season
Photos: Florida Gov. and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis campaigns in Cedar Rapids
Iowa men's basketball earns first conference win of season with nine-point triumph over Rutgers
Iowa women’s wrestling advances to semifinals at NWCA National Duals
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball crushes Rutgers behind Clark’s 14th-career triple-double
Advertisement

Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro forgoes NFL Draft, will return to Iowa for sixth season

The 23-year-old led all Iowa defenders in pass deflections and interceptions this past season.
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
January 6, 2024
Iowa+defensive+back+Sebastian+Castro+runs+to+the+end+zone+after+catching+an+interception+for+a+pick-six+during+a+Cy-Hawk+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Iowa+State+at+Jack+Trice+Stadium+in+Ames+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+9%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Cyclones%2C+20-13.+Castro+intercepted+the+ball+once+for+30+yards+and+a+touchdown.
Grace Smith
Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro runs to the end zone after catching an interception for a pick-six during a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 20-13. Castro intercepted the ball once for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Iowa football defensive back Sebastian Castro is returning to the Hawkeyes for his sixth season in 2024. 

Pro Football Focus’s first-team All-American safety announced Saturday evening his intentions of returning to the team, joining linebacker Jay Higgins and fellow defensive back Jermari Harris as this past season’s starters who chose to forgo entering the NFL Draft.

In his second season starting at CASH for Phil Parker’s defense, Castro finished with a career-high 67 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and three interceptions—leading Iowa’s defense in both of the later categories. He also notched a sack, forced a fumble, and returned an interception for a touchdown. 

Castro committed to Iowa in 2019 after receiving offers from schools such as Iowa State, Minnesota, and Syracuse. After redshirting his freshman year and seeing limited playing time in 2020, he appeared in 13 games in 2021, and since then has recorded 106 tackles, 16 pass deflections, three interceptions, and three force fumbles. 

Other starters on Iowa’s defense yet to announce their future include linebacker Nick Jackson and safety Quinn Schulte. On the offensive side, tight end Erik All can also return. 
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball up the court during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023.
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball crushes Rutgers behind Clark’s 14th-career triple-double
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean carries the ball after a punt return during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Officials later overturned DeJean’s touchdown and ruled his initial contact an invalid fair catch. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes, 12-10.
Iowa football’s Cooper DeJean declares for NFL Draft
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a game ending three-pointer during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. Clark had 40 points and five assists. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 4 Hawkeyes look to extend 11-game win streak in road trip to Rutgers
More in Featured
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches action during a mens basketball game between Iowa and North Carolina A&T at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 112-71.
Iowa men's basketball earns first conference win of season with nine-point triumph over Rutgers
Photo illustration by Avi Lapchick.
Iowa City schools pauses removal of 68 books
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a watch party for Iowa Republicans on Election Day at the Hilton Downtown in Des Moines on Nov. 8, 2022.
Iowa politicians share condolences after Perry High School shooting
More in Football
Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West sacks Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Tennessee sacked Iowa five times. The Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes, 35-0.
DITV Sports: Iowa Hawkeyes lose big in Citrus Bowl against Tennessee
An Iowa fan reacts to action during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes, 35-0.
X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa football's Citrus Bowl loss to Tennessee
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill chat during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Hill threw seven completions on 18 attempts. The Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes, 35-0.
Grading Iowa football's Citrus Bowl performance against Tennessee
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in