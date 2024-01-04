Iowa football’s Cooper DeJean declares for NFL Draft

Hawkeye fans have seen the last of Cooper DeJean in an Iowa uniform.

The All-American cornerback and punt return specialist announced on his social media he is foregoing his senior season and declaring for the NFL Draft.

DeJean, who defensive coordinator Phil Parker tabbed as “the 2023 version of Nile Kinnick,” is projected to go in the first round in ESPN’s latest mock draft.

Hailing from Odebolt, Iowa, DeJean finished his time at Iowa with 120 tackles, 20 pass deflections, and seven interceptions. He set a single-season record and tied the career record for pick-sixes at Iowa with three in 2022.

He also totaled 406 punt return yards and one touchdown on special teams over his career, scoring a go-ahead 70-yard punt return touchdown against Michigan State this season. His second game-winning punt return touchdown was overturned against Minnesota on Oct. 21 after officials said DeJean made an invalid fair catch signal.

DeJean’s 2023 season was cut short after he suffered a lower leg injury in practice ahead of Iowa’s Week 11 matchup against Illinois. The Jim Thorpe Award finalist played nearly 400 snaps in coverage this season without giving up a touchdown.

DeJean was a three-star recruit according to Rivals coming out of OABCIG High School in Ida Grove, Iowa, and helped his school win back-to-back state championships his junior and senior seasons as starting quarterback and defensive back.