Iowa politicians share condolences after Perry High School shooting
Iowa football’s Cooper DeJean declares for NFL Draft
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 4 Hawkeyes look to extend 11-game win streak in road trip to Rutgers
Mandi Remington announces run for Johnson County Board of Supervisors
Photos: No. 4 Iowa women's basketball vs. Michigan State
Iowa football’s Cooper DeJean declares for NFL Draft

The All-American cornerback and punt returner is projected as a first-round pick.
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
January 4, 2024
Iowa+defensive+back+Cooper+DeJean+carries+the+ball+after+a+punt+return+during+a+football+game+between+No.+24+Iowa+and+Minnesota+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+21%2C+2023.+Officials+later+overturned+DeJean%E2%80%99s+touchdown+and+ruled+his+initial+contact+an+invalid+fair+catch.+The+Golden+Gophers+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+12-10.
Cody Blissett
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean carries the ball after a punt return during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Officials later overturned DeJean’s touchdown and ruled his initial contact an invalid fair catch. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes, 12-10.

Hawkeye fans have seen the last of Cooper DeJean in an Iowa uniform.

The All-American cornerback and punt return specialist announced on his social media he is foregoing his senior season and declaring for the NFL Draft.

DeJean, who defensive coordinator Phil Parker tabbed as “the 2023 version of Nile Kinnick,” is projected to go in the first round in ESPN’s latest mock draft. 

Hailing from Odebolt, Iowa, DeJean finished his time at Iowa with 120 tackles, 20 pass deflections, and seven interceptions. He set a single-season record and tied the career record for pick-sixes at Iowa with three in 2022. 

He also totaled 406 punt return yards and one touchdown on special teams over his career, scoring a go-ahead 70-yard punt return touchdown against Michigan State this season. His second game-winning punt return touchdown was overturned against Minnesota on Oct. 21 after officials said DeJean made an invalid fair catch signal. 

DeJean’s 2023 season was cut short after he suffered a lower leg injury in practice ahead of Iowa’s Week 11 matchup against Illinois. The Jim Thorpe Award finalist played nearly 400 snaps in coverage this season without giving up a touchdown. 

DeJean was a three-star recruit according to Rivals coming out of OABCIG High School in Ida Grove, Iowa, and helped his school win back-to-back state championships his junior and senior seasons as starting quarterback and defensive back. 
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
