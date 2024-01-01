The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

January 1, 2024

No. 21 Tennessee defeated No. 17 Iowa, 35-0, during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday.

The game marks the conclusion of Iowa’s 2023-24 season and the end of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s career at Iowa. After playing at Iowa in the early 2000s, Ferentz was the offensive line coach in 2012 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2017. At the conclusion of the season, Iowa was last in yards per game while only three schools averaged fewer points per game among FBS schools.

Iowa punter Tory Taylor set an NCAA record with 12:55 left in the first quarter. Taylor set the record for single-season punting yards with 4,181 punting yards. Taylor’s 86 punts, the most in the nation, book the 85-year-old record which was set by Michigan State’s John Pingel in 1938.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava threw for 151 yards averaging 7.9 yards. Iamaleava also rushed for three touchdowns, and is the fourth true freshman quarterback to start a bowl game in Tennessee history. Iamaleava got the call to start after first-string quarterback Joe Milton III opted out of the bowl game for the NFL Draft.

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill threw for 60 yards averaging 3.1 yards and was taken out for Marco Lainez in the fourth quarter. Lainez went on to throw for four yards and rush for 51 yards. Iowa had 113 total rushing yards.

Iowa ended the year with a record of 10-4 and Tennessee ended it with a record of 9-4.

Ayrton Breckenridge
Ched-Z holds a sign before the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes, 35-0.

Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema.
