Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl head coaches press conference

A press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl was held at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando on Friday. Iowa and Tennessee head coaches Kirk Ferentz and Josh Heupel met with members of the media ahead of the matchup on New Year’s Day at noon CT.

“There’s no such thing as a bad bowl game. Some are just better than others,” Ferentz said. “And I can tell you firsthand, this is one of the best out there. It’s just a fantastic experience for everybody involved.”

Ferentz also spoke to the media about his players entering or choosing not to enter the NFL draft.

“You want the player to make the decision that’s best for him,” Ferentz said. “And he’s got the best seat in the house for that. But he’s got to go through it methodically to get good information and accurate information.”