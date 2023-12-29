Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl player-coordinator press conference

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Grace Smith and Ayrton Breckenridge
December 29, 2023

A press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl was held at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando on Friday. Iowa and Tennessee athletes and coaches met with members of the media ahead of the matchup on New Year’s Day at noon CT.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz spoke to reporters before his last game as coordinator with the Hawkeyes. He spoke about working with his father and head coach Kirk Ferentz and the impact Iowa has had on him.

“I had a chance to get to know my father professionally,” Ferentz said. “Which I don’t know that every son does. And that’s been pretty special. You know, he’s lived up to everything that I imagined to be.”

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker, linebacker Jay Higgins, center Logan Jones, and Ferentz spoke for Iowa. Offensive coordinator Joey Halzle, center Cooper Mays, defensive coordinator Tim Banks, and linebacker Aaron Beasley spoke for Tennessee.

Grace Smith
Trees blow in the wind outside of the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Iowa and Tennessee athletes and coaches met with members of the media ahead of the matchup on New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. ET.

About the Contributors
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
