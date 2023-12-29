Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl player-coordinator press conference

A press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl was held at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando on Friday. Iowa and Tennessee athletes and coaches met with members of the media ahead of the matchup on New Year’s Day at noon CT.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz spoke to reporters before his last game as coordinator with the Hawkeyes. He spoke about working with his father and head coach Kirk Ferentz and the impact Iowa has had on him.

“I had a chance to get to know my father professionally,” Ferentz said. “Which I don’t know that every son does. And that’s been pretty special. You know, he’s lived up to everything that I imagined to be.”

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker, linebacker Jay Higgins, center Logan Jones, and Ferentz spoke for Iowa. Offensive coordinator Joey Halzle, center Cooper Mays, defensive coordinator Tim Banks, and linebacker Aaron Beasley spoke for Tennessee.