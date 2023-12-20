Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 4 Hawkeyes close non-conference slate, host Loyola-Chicago

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Hawkeyes are 11-1 overall thus far this season.
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
December 20, 2023
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during game two of the Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase between No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball and Cleveland State at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Clark played for 30 minutes and 36 seconds. The Hawkeyes defeated the Vikings, 104-75.

The 11-1 overall No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball team is set to conclude the 2023-24 season’s non-conference play with a matchup against Loyola-Chicago at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a comfortable 104-75 win over Cleveland State last Saturday at the Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines — just 10 minutes from Caitlin Clark’s hometown.

There, Clark’s 38 points on 9-of-16 from three moved her into ninth in scoring in NCAA women’s basketball history, passing former Iowa State Cyclone Ashley Joens. 

Clark added five assists to the evening, but those dimes did not erase her nine of Iowa’s 19 turnovers in the game on 19 total team assists.

But beyond Clark, the Hawkeyes’ “big three” on offense seems to be solidifying itself, guard Kate Martin and second-year forward Hannah Stuelke beginning to fill the shoes of the departures of Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock last season.

Martin scored 15 points with a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line in the game against Cleveland State, and she poured five assists and six rebounds into the night in addition. And Stuelke notched a double-double of 17 points and 13 boards.

The 11-win, one-loss beginning to the Iowa season marks the ninth of such starts in program history — as the Ramblers come to town on Thursday to give the Hawkeyes a chance to extend that opening to 12 wins.

And Thursday’s contest marks the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

The Ramblers are 6-4 overall and 3-1 on the road this year, currently enjoying a four-game win streak that most recently saw them sneak by SIUE in a buzzer-beating 77-74 win on Monday.

Loyola-Chicago also beat Northwestern, 73-68, on Nov. 29.

But the Ramblers have suffered losses to UIC, Brown, DePaul, and Cleveland State — the latter two of which Iowa has beaten this year, although the win over DePaul was in the Crossover at Kinnick exhibition game in October.

Loyola-Chicago is averaging just 64.7 points per game this year and holding its opponents to an average of 63.2 points per game — thus emphasizing the Hawkeyes’ need to continue to score at an efficient rate that is spread across the roster to outscore the Ramblers and win this contest.

But three Ramblers are averaging double-digits in scoring — and those three are the team’s three consistent starters.

Loyola-Chicago fourth-year guard Alyssa Fisher is averaging 13.1 points per game, and graduate student guard Sam Galanopoulos is averaging 12.6 points per game on 41 percent from the field and 46 percent from three.

Fourth-year forward Sitori Tanin is averaging 11.3 points per game on 43 percent from the field and leads the team in rebounds with 69 and blocks with 16 — so the Iowa three-ball could also be a weapon should Tanin remain a threat down low.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will take nine days off for the holidays before resuming Big Ten play as they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Dec. 30.

The Gophers are an impressive 10-1 overall this season, their only loss coming to UConn by 18 on Nov. 19.
About the Contributors
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
