Iowa men’s basketball crushes Florida A&M, 88-52, to snap three-game losing streak

In a span of less than two minutes, Iowa first-year big man Owen Freeman best encapuslated the journey of the Iowa men’s basketball team over the past two weeks. With 1:07 remaing in the first half against Florida A&M on Saturday, Freeman missed a wide-open two-handed jam, his attempt clanging off the back of the rim.

Yet 67 seconds later, the forward made good on his next shot, nailing a buzzer-beating fadeaway jumper in the paint off an in-bounds pass.

That basket would push Iowa’s lead to 23 points, as the Hawkeyes would cruise to a 88-52 victory over the Rattlers at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines to snap their three-game losing streak.

The Hawkeyes jumped off to a hot start, scoring on their first offensive possession with a turnaround jumper from junior Payton Sandfort, who would later hit an and-one layup as Iowa jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the opening four minutes. Florida A&M would not score until guard K.J. Parker hit a fadeaway of his own with 16:56 remaining.

Playing in the third-toughest schedule in the nation, the Rattlers hit just two of their opening 12 field goal attempts, cashing on a second-chance jumper from forward Roderick Coffee. Iowa has given up 38 offensive rebounds in its last three games.

Employing the press early, Iowa extended the lead to 12 as Hawkeye guard Dasonte Bowen knocked the ball loose near the free throw line, then was fed by fellow second-year Josh Dix for an acrobatic reverse layup on the other end.

Coming off the bench, Iowa first-year guard Brock Harding became the Hawkeyes’ eighth different scorer when he nailed a three from the right corner. Hailing from Moline, Illinois, Harding then showcased his passing prowess with a no-look assist to forward Ladji Dembele for a layup.

Dembele proved to be a factor throughout the stat sheet in the first half, notching seven points, two rebounds, and two steals in eight minutes on the court. Iowa’s lead never dwindled below 20 over the final 6:12 of the half, and led, 43-20, after the opening 20 minutes of action.

On the defensive side, the Hawkeyes limited the Rattlers to 9-of-30 shooting from the floor while forcing 11 turnovers.

The start of the second half mirrored the first, as Iowa scored on the opening possession to fuel a 20-8 run over six minutes to extend its lead to 35. Freeman notched his first career double-double with a putback layup with 13 minutes remaining. Harding, Freeman’s high-school teammate at Moline, would then notch a career-high with eight points.

The Hawkeyes would eventually double the Rattlers in scoring with less than five minutes remaining, holding the oppositon to an 30 percent shooting mark from the floor. Florida A&M would go on a 10-1 run to end the contest, but it wasn’t enough as Iowa cruised to its largest margin of victory this season.