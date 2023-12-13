The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

One-on-one with Iowa offensive lineman Daijon Parker

The Hawkeye transfer talked mac and cheese, actors, and FBI aspirations with The Daily Iowan Sports Editor Kenna Roering.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
December 13, 2023
Iowa+offensive+lineman+Daijon+Parker+stands+on+the+sidelines+during+a+football+game+between+No.+18+Iowa+and+No.+2+Michigan+at+Lucas+Oil+Stadium+in+Indianapolis+on+Saturday%2C+Dec.+2%2C+2023.+The+Wolverines+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+26-0.
Cody Blissett
Iowa offensive lineman Daijon Parker stands on the sidelines during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes, 26-0.

The Daily Iowan: You’ve been here just a few months, how has it been?

Daijon Parker: It’s been great. I will say I enjoy being in the building every day being around my teammates and coaches. And it’s the best decision I’ve made. I really wish I had more years to play, but I really enjoy being here. 

Have you found a favorite spot to eat or anything fun you like to do here?

My favorite spot is Bread Garden. I think that Bread Garden has the best burger with the egg on it – it’s the best. And Insomnia [Cookies] is another one. 

If you could have anyone play you in a movie, who would it be?

Denzel Washington. 

Why’s that?

He’s the greatest actor of all time to me. I watched all of his movies growing up — “Training Day,” “Remember the Titans,” and “The Equalizer.” I just think he’s the best actor.

How would you want your character to act?

Funny. I haven’t really shown my funny side, but I’m a real funny guy. All my former teammates at my old school know I’m a funny guy. 

Do you think you’re the funniest guy on the team?

I’m one of them. But I will say the funniest guy on the team is maybe Anterio Thompson.

If you weren’t playing football on Saturdays, what would you be doing?

I would be an FBI agent. I got my master’s degree in public administration. I got my undergrad in criminal justice. So yeah, I plan on going into the FBI once my playing days are over. 

Has that career always been a dream of yours?

It started off with like “Criminal Minds” and stuff. And then once I got to college, I started taking all my criminal justice classes, and I started to really enjoy it. So it’s something I can really see myself doing. And we need people to serve and protect. 

 If you could eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Baked mac and cheese. I’m actually the best cook on the team as well. I’ve been trying to tell my teammates that. But baked mac and cheese is the best.

Is that your own baked mac and cheese?

I have some family members who make it, but I also know how to make it. 

Has anyone on the team tried your mac and cheese yet?

No, but I’ve made it. Kaleb Johnson was over, and he recorded it. He said it looked good. I will make it for the O-line one day so they can try it. But if I barbecue with some of my friends, we always make it. If we don’t, there’s no point in us even barbecuing. It’s like a staple.

Do you have a favorite highlight or most embarrassing moment of your football career?

I would say my freshman year in high school. I was playing defensive tackle. They called hike on a play, and when I went, my chin strap came down and hit my throat. I just stood up in the middle of play hanging onto my throat. My teammates were laughing at me after that.

