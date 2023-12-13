Around the Big Ten: Bowl Game Edition

Matchups

Las Vegas Bowl: Utah (8-4) vs. Northwestern (7-5)

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

Where/when to watch: Saturday, Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: Utah -7.5 | O/U: 42.5

These two have had wildly opposite seasons. Utah tanked all the way down to a bowl game with Northwestern, and Northwestern overperformed into a bowl game with Utah. Credit the Wildcats.

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green (7-5) vs. Minnesota (5-7)

Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan

Where/when to watch: Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. on ESPN | Line: Minnesota -5.5 | O/U: 36.5

Not only am I stunned Minnesota made a bowl game, but I’m bewildered that the Golden Gophers are actually favored in this one. Can’t wait to see P.J. Fleck run out in front of his team.

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers (6-6) vs. Miami (7-5)

Yankee Stadium – Bronx, New York

Where/when to watch: Thursday, Dec. 28 at 1:15 p.m. on ESPN | Line: Miami -3.5 | O/U: 42.5

What happened to The U? The Hurricanes have fallen off for some time now. That’s a disrespect to Bears legend Devin Hester.

Cotton Bowl: No. 9 Missouri (10-2) vs. No. 7 Ohio State (11-1)

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

Where/when to watch: Friday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. on ESPN | Line: OSU -2.5 | O/U: 48.5

Mizzou has been a surprising team to watch this season. I can’t get over the Tigers’ coach’s name being “Eliah Drinkwitz,” so I’ll take Marvin Harrison Jr. by a million.

Peach Bowl: No. 11 Ole Miss (10-2) vs. No. 10 Penn State (10-2)

Mercedes Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia

Where/when to watch: Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. on ESPN | Line: PSU -4.5 | O/U: 48.5

Another good game in an amazing venue. I wouldn’t mind tuning into this one, but it’s so hard when these games have no ramifications. I’d have to force myself to watch the Nittany Lions after what happened earlier this season.

Music City Bowl: Auburn (6-6) vs. Maryland (7-5)

Nissan Stadium – Nashville, Tennessee

Where/when to watch: Saturday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. on ABC | Line: Auburn -2.5 | O/U: 49.5

Auburn has succumbed to the “Miami” effect. Do you remember when “Auburn’s gonna win the football game!” was all over your Instagram and YouTube? Those were the days.

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin (7-5) vs. No. 13 LSU (9-3)

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Florida

Where/when to watch: Monday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. on ESPN 2 | Line: LSU -10.5 | O/U: 56.5

So many questions with this one. Wisconsin is atrocious this season. How did the Badgers make this game? And how are they playing a potential Heisman winner? What are we doing in college football right now?

Citrus Bowl: No. 17 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 21 Tennessee (8-4)

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Florida

Where/when to watch: Monday, Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. on ABC | Line: Tennessee -7.5 | O/U: 36.5

This is a game Iowa needs to win to be able to put this season in a cardboard box and up on a shelf in the attic. Let’s move on, Hawkeye fans. All roads lead to the 2024 season!

Rose Bowl: No. 4 Alabama (12-1) vs. No. 1 Michigan (13-0)

Rose Bowl – Pasadena, California

Where/when to watch: Monday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. on ESPN | Line: MICH -1.5 | O/U: 45.5

Here we go. It should be Florida State, and I feel terrible for the Seminoles. I have two words for you either way: Kool-Aid McKinstry.