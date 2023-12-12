Owen Freeman continues to be a bright spot for the Hawkeyes

There’s no doubt that Owen Freeman has been one of the bright spots for this Iowa men’s basketball team so far this season. However, the first-year is still far from reaching his true potential.

The three-star prospect from Moline, Illinois, committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes before his senior season in high school. At 6-foot-10, Freeman fills the desperate need for size and versatility in the frontcourt.

“Fran McCaffery has found a potential go-to guy on the inside in Owen Freeman,” 247Sports reporter Brandon Jenkins said when describing the Iowa big in April 2022. “He has excellent hands and touch around the basket and combines it with solid footwork and a will to battle for success on each low post possession … He projects as another big man target Iowa will go through when a quick two points are needed.”

Freeman was ranked 83rd nationally and the 11th power forward in the 2023 high school class according to 247Sports. He had multiple Power Five offers, including from Michigan State, Notre Dame, Illinois, Indiana, Marquette, Northwestern, Butler, Wake Forest, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Most of Freeman’s offers came in June 2021 with his stellar play for Mid-Pro Academy on the AAU Circuit. He and now-Iowa teammate Brock Harding built a strong connection on the circuit that led to Freeman joining Harding at Moline High School for their senior season. The two dominated their way to winning the 4A Illinois State Championship.

The duo wasn’t ready to split up though, both committing to the Hawkeyes. Freeman committed first and then convinced Harding to join him.

“I loved the campus and the feel,” Freeman said after committing to the Hawkeyes. “I can definitely see myself playing there and playing for [Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery]. I loved the fans and the electricity they bring into the games and around campus.”

Fast forward to December 2023, Freeman has been one of the most important pieces to this Iowa team.

Despite playing behind grad student forward and Valparaiso transfer Ben Krikke, Freeman makes the most of his time on the court, averaging 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.1 steals on 62.5 percent shooting from the field and 67.9 percent at the free throw line.

The first-year forward has already written his name in the Iowa men’s basketball history books by earning three Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors – the most in a season for an Iowa first-year since Aaron White in 2011-12.

Freeman sits fifth on the team in scoring, fourth in rebounds, first in blocks, first in steals, and first in field goal percentage – all while playing just under 16 minutes a game, which sits seventh on the team.

“I think the scary thing is he’s going to keep getting better,” McCaffery said. “That’s a great thing.”