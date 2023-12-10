Iowa men’s basketball players and coaches react to three-game losing streak

The Iowa men’s basketball team is in the midst of a three-game losing streak after falling in its Big Ten home opener against Michigan on Sunday, 90-80. The 10-point loss to the Wolverines followed double-digit defeats earlier in the week to Purdue and Iowa State. Now at 5-5 on the season, the Hawkeyes are still searching for a conference victory.

The Hawkeyes’ offensive woes carried into Sunday’s matchup as the team shot 44 percent from the field and 25 percent from three. Iowa was initially 1-of-15 from three before making four of their last five attempts through the last couple minutes of the game.

Through the last three games, the Iowa offense is averaging 71 points on 40 percent shooting from the field and 30 percent shooting from three. On the flip side, the Iowa defense has given up 89 points per game on 51 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from three during that span.

Midway through the second half of the Michigan game, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery was ejected after a pair of fouls against the Hawkeyes made him visibly livid. In his postgame press conference on Sunday, the head coach pointed out improvements from the game.

“You know, I thought our offense itself was better,” McCaffery said. “I thought the guys were really cutting hard, screening, moving without the ball. We couldn’t get anything to drop that first half. When you go 1-for-15 to start the game from three, that’s gonna make it really hard [on the defense].”

Iowa showed some promise in this game despite the tough loss. After the game, Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli had a message for the Hawkeyes.

“Hang on. You’re all going to be busy in March. It’s just such an enjoyable style in terms of rushing the ball up and down the floor. They’re very similar to us. They need a breakthrough. The big fella [Owen Freeman] is a really, really terrific Big Ten player. Freeman has done really well so far.”

Despite the frustrating stretch of games, grad student forward Ben Krikke is determined to stay positive and challenges the rest of the team to do the same.

“Obviously a tough week, three [losses] in a row,” Krikke said. “Coming into the week I think we were feeling confident. We were looking to pick up a couple of wins – obviously, that didn’t happen. It’s a little bit frustrating… Still feel very confident.”

He also gave his thoughts on what the offense can do better to turn things around going forward.

“We just need to flow a little bit better and just read and react,” Krikke said. “Sometimes, we’re moving a little too fast. It’s okay to assess and read what’s going on and make plays based on that … We’re a little bit stagnant like I said. We would like things to feel better when we’re in our transition game and can get going before defense to get set.”

According to Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, the last time Iowa lost three consecutive games by double figures was back in 2018-19. That season, the Hawkeyes finished 10-10 in Big Ten play, but still ended up with a 23-12 overall record and advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Even last season, Iowa lost its first three conference games but still won 19 contests and qualified for the national tournament. When asked about what the team did back then to overcome that skid, Iowa senior guard Tony Perkins attributed the intangibles.

“I would just say leadership,” he said. “Just everybody willing to play for each other and care for each other. Just [that] want to win.”

The Hawkeyes’ next chance to break their streak comes against Florida A&M as a part of the Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase on Dec. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.