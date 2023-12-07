X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa men’s basketball’s 25-point blowout loss to Iowa State.

Iowa men’s basketball lost the Cy-Hawk game to Iowa State, 90-65, on Thursday. The Cyclones notched their 600th win at Hilton Coliseum with their largest margin of victory during the century-long rivalry.

Iowa struggled mightily in the first half, quickly falling to a 20-point deficit on their way to recording more turnovers than made field goals throughout the first 20 minutes of play. The Hawkeyes were never able to recover as they trailed by at least 18 points through the whole second half.

The Cyclones had three players score at least 17 points while the Hawkeyes’ leading scorer was Payton Sandfort with 14 points.

Several reactions were shared throughout and after the contest by Iowa fans and media on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Iowa men's basketball. What is going on. Omg I had to turn — Will Ross (@willross319) December 8, 2023

Iowa State student section's most clever chant yet: "You need Caitlin." — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) December 8, 2023

There is no one on the Iowa mens basketball team that would squash a grape in a fruit fight. #soft — The Standard Deviation 📊 (@GroverZach) December 8, 2023

good thing i’m an iowa women’s basketball fan this men’s team is pathetic — Bob Stanley (@BobStanley446) December 8, 2023

2023-24 Iowa Men’s Basketball team is actually the worst and most irrelevant team I have seen since I moved to Iowa. — Eric™ 🐝🦃 (@mistahswags) December 8, 2023

Iowa men’s basketball is not playing well. ISU is so much tougher and actually wants to play defense and rebound. Iowa has no offensive identity. It’s going to be a long year. — Matthew Wilde (@wildeagwriter) December 8, 2023

600th win at Hilton Coliseum for the Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball team and the largest margin of victory all time in the over 100 year rivalry by either team. That's how you ball! @CycloneMBB — drew luck (@drewzer303) December 8, 2023

This might be one of the worst Iowa men’s basketball teams in quite awhile. — Hawkeye for life (@Basketballhawk) December 8, 2023

Can we make this a little closer so I can start blaming the refs if we lose — Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) December 8, 2023

I will say this about the Iowa mens basketball team in terms of what little I've seen so far this year, Owen Freeman is the next Luka Garza — Ryan Richardson (@FantasyHawkeye) December 4, 2023

Beth, please figure out Iowa Men’s Basketball. — Jason McArtor (@JasonMcArtor) December 8, 2023

Cooper DeJean hoop highlights to flush that game out of the system

pic.twitter.com/WP06zMZczx — Men On Melrose (@menonmelrose) December 8, 2023