The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men's basketball falls in embarrassing fashion to Iowa State, 90-65, Thursday night in Ames
UI to stop giving Advantage Iowa scholarship to historically underrepresented students
UI grad student studies relationship between ‘The Bachelor’ and its fans on social media
UI environmental engineering students develop new uses for corn to fight harmful pollutants
Two Johnson County EMTs retire after 30-plus years
Advertisement

X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa men’s basketball’s 25-point blowout loss to Iowa State.

The Hawkeyes suffered their largest margin of victory in the 100-year old rivalry on Thursday.
Byline photo of Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
December 7, 2023
Iowa+players+and+coaches+observe+a+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+Iowa+State+at+Hilton+Coliseum+in+Ames%2C+Iowa+on+Thursday%2C+Dec.+7%2C+2023.+The+Cyclones+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+90-65.
Cody Blissett
Iowa players and coaches observe a basketball game between Iowa and Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. The Cyclones defeated the Hawkeyes, 90-65.

Iowa men’s basketball lost the Cy-Hawk game to Iowa State, 90-65, on Thursday. The Cyclones notched their 600th win at Hilton Coliseum with their largest margin of victory during the century-long rivalry. 

Iowa struggled mightily in the first half, quickly falling to a 20-point deficit on their way to recording more turnovers than made field goals throughout the first 20 minutes of play. The Hawkeyes were never able to recover as they trailed by at least 18 points through the whole second half. 

The Cyclones had three players score at least 17 points while the Hawkeyes’ leading scorer was Payton Sandfort with 14 points. 

Several reactions were shared throughout and after the contest by Iowa fans and media on X, formerly known as Twitter:

 
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in