UIHC expands footprint with two urgent care clinics in the Quad Cities

As the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics continues its rapid expansion, two new urgent care clinics will open in the Quad Cities next year.

The urgent care clinics, in Davenport and Bettendorf, will open in January and in spring 2024, respectively, according to UIHC officials.

Rachel Kirchner, director of clinical services at UI community clinics, said with the addition of these two new clinics, UIHC will now have five urgent care locations in total. The other three are currently located in Iowa City, Coralville, and Cedar Rapids.

In the Quad City area, Kirchner said, UIHC has already started offering several specialty services such as family medicine, cancer, dermatology, obstetrics, gynecology, and more.

“These existing clinics provide same-day access for already established patients and employees living in the Quad Cities area, so they won’t have to travel so far from home to receive the care they need,” Kirchner said.

With the addition of these new urgent care clinics, Kirchner said, those living in the Quad Cities, particularly in Davenport and Bettendorf, won’t have to travel to Johnson County to receive the urgent care they need.

Kirchner also said these locations will function and perform the same way as existing urgent care clinics in Johnson and Linn counties.

Minor injuries, illnesses, broken bones, dehydration, cuts, scrapes, and other same-day urgent needs will be treated at these new locations.

Kirchner said the clinics will be staffed by advanced practice providers and physicians. Additionally, paramedics and nurses will be employed to care for the patients as they walk in the door depending on their needs.

“By spreading our footprint, a little bit, it brings that care closer to our patients’ homes,” Kirchner said.

These physicians and advanced practice providers will be from the local communities themselves, allowing for more convenience in terms of commute and transportation.

“We always encourage patients to seek care with primary care physicians, but sometimes they don’t have the ability,” Kirchner said. “With these urgent care services, however, support is given to these patients outside of their ability to reach their primary care provider.”

Douglas Van Daele, vice dean for clinical affairs at the Carver College of Medicine, said learners, such as medical students, could be able to have rotations in these new clinics in the future.

“These learners may include medical assistants, nursing students, nurse practitioner students as well as medical students,” Van Daele.

Alongside these new urgent care clinics, UIHC is always looking to expand its footprint, Kirchner said.

There are currently primary care facilities in Muscatine, specialty care in Cedar Falls, and many others across rural Iowa.

“We are really looking for as many opportunities as possible to fill any care gaps in those communities,” Kirchner said. “Our mission is to keep taking care of Iowans across the state.”