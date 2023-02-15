UI Hospitals and Clinics to open a new Short Stay Unit

UI Hospitals and Clinics will open the unit in April 2023 to make more inpatient beds available.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is seen on April 2, 2022.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics will be opening a new Short Stay Unit in April.

According to a UIHC presentation for the state Board of Regents, the new unit will include 30 private observation rooms on the lower level of the John Colloton Pavilion for patients that require a 24-48 hour hospital stay.

UIHC will give the presentation to the Regents at its upcoming meeting on Feb. 22.

Currently, those with an estimated 24-48 hour stay are occupying inpatient beds. The presentation states that the new unit is designed to open up beds for patients that require a longer hospital stay.

The Short Stay Unit’s population will hold patients with medical and surgical concerns that include:

Chest pain

Abdominal pain

Back pain

Fainting

Procedural recovery

Additionally, the presentation states that UIHC has three goals in the opening of the Short Stay Unit including helping decompress patients who are boarding in the hospital’s emergency department, creating inpatient bed capacity for higher acuity patients, and designing a team-based care model focused on timely treatment and discharge to home.