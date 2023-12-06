The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa City City Council changes public comment rules after recent offensive comments
UI’s new campus safety space opening spring 2024
UI undergraduate student government allocates $18,000 to train new therapy dog
End of federal funding threatens child care access for 13,000 Iowa children
Iowa men’s wrestler Gabe Arnold impresses with two ranked wins to kick off collegiate career
DITV Sports: Iowa Women’s Basketball Dismantles Bowling Green in front of Sue Bird

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team took on the Bowling Green Falcons at Carver Arena in front of basketball royalty and other stars. DITV’s David Consuelos has more on the incredible atmosphere.
David Consuelos, DITV Reporter
December 6, 2023
David Consuelos, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
David Consuelos is a senior at the University of Iowa. This is his second year at the Daily Iowan and he is studying Analytical Economics. he enjoys reporting on local businesses, events, and Hawkeye sports.
