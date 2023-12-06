The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa City City Council changes public comment rules after recent offensive comments
UI’s new campus safety space opening spring 2024
UI undergraduate student government allocates $18,000 to train new therapy dog
End of federal funding threatens child care access for 13,000 Iowa children
Iowa men’s wrestler Gabe Arnold impresses with two ranked wins to kick off collegiate career
Advertisement

DITV Sports: Four Hawkeyes Enter Transfer Portal Since Opening

As the Hawkeye’s season is ending, four players have already entered the transfer portal. DITV Reporter Tara Gillespie has more on the process.
Byline photo of Tara Gillespie
Tara Gillespie, DITV Reporter
December 6, 2023
About the Contributor
Tara Gillespie, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Tara Gillespie is a DITV reporter. she is a freshman, majoring in communications. She is really passionate about sports, specifically football, and would love to report on one of many that Iowa has to offer.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in