The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
UI undergraduate student government allocates $18,000 to train new therapy dog
End of federal funding threatens child care access for 13,000 Iowa children
Iowa men’s wrestler Gabe Arnold impresses with two ranked wins to kick off collegiate career
Iowa men’s basketball’s Ben Krikke proving to be one of college basketball’s most underrated players
Iowa community college enrollment report reveals decrease in online enrollment
Advertisement

Timeline: Changes to testing requirements on college campuses

Byline photo of Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
December 5, 2023
About the Contributors
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is the host and producer of the Above the Fold news podcast. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in