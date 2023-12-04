The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Hawks In The NBA | Nov. 27 – Dec. 3

Keegan Murray made his return after a 4-game hiatus while Kris Murray and Luka Garza failed to see any playing time for the week.
Byline photo of Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
December 4, 2023
Dec 4, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings were happy to get their second-year star Keegan Murray back from injury. 

The 23-year-old forward missed four games due to lower back soreness, including two games this week against the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers. 

Keegan Murray’s lone appearance this week came in Saturday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets in Sacramento.

He was limited to 23:26 minutes of playing time in his first game back. The second-year pro logged eight points, five rebounds, and one assist on 3-of-10 shooting and 2-of-5 from three. The Kings won the game, 123-117, but Keegan Murray finished with a plus-minus of minus-16. Considering he holds a plus-minus of 1.8 so far this season,  he still has some work to do to get back to his normal self. 

Regardless, Murray has played a huge role in Sacramento’s 11-7 start. He’s averaging 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals on 39/29/85 shooting splits in 14 games played. The Kings sit fourth in the Western Conference. 

Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray failed to appear in any of the Blazers’ games or the Rip City Remix games this week. Kris Murray was on the roster for all of the Blazers’ games this week.

Portland remains a team in the midst of a rebuild sitting at the 13th spot in the Western Conference with a 6-13 record.

Minnesota center Luka Garza didn’t see the floor in any of the Timberwolves’ games or the Iowa Wolves’ games this week and logged two DNPs.

The Timberwolves continue to be the surprise of the season as they currently hold first place in the Western Conference with a league-best 15-4 record.

About the Contributor
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Chris Meglio is a first year student at the University of Iowa studying a double major in sport studies and journalism. He will be working as a sports journalist for The Daily Iowan covering women's volleyball for the fall sports season.
