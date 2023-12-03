The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Coralville police traffic stops from 2021-23 show racial disparities in new study
Former Iowa football quarterback Spencer Petras commits to Utah State
Iowa football to face Tennessee in Citrus Bowl
No. 4 Iowa women's basketball flies as unit in efficient win over Bowling Green
Grading Iowa football’s performance against Michigan in Big Ten Championship
DITV Sports: Iowa football falls to second-ranked Michigan in Big Ten Championship
The 16th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes battled with the number two-ranked Michigan Wolverines for the Big Ten Title. Find out how it all went down and what is next for the two teams.
Adam (AJ) Reistetter
and
Aidan Wirtz
December 3, 2023
0
