Live updates | Iowa football looks to earn first Big Ten title since 2004 Saturday night against Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS – The No. 16 Iowa football team is representing the Big Ten West division for the second time in three years and faces a familiar opponent in the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines for the Big Ten Championship.

The game is set to kickoff a few minutes after 7:17 Central time and will be broadcast on Fox.

The Hawkeyes come into the game with a 10-2 record and look to capture their first Big Ten title in nearly 20 years. Head coach Kirk Ferentz is 2-3 in Big Ten Championship games, most recently losing to the Wolverines via a 42-3 blowout in 2021.

Iowa defensive lineman Deontae Craig is listed as questionable for Saturday. He carried the same designation last week against Nebraska but still played. Hawkeyes’ T.J. Hall, Luke Lachey, and Beau Stephens are all listed as out for the game.

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson is also listed as questionable for the game. Johnson has three interceptions on the season, the second most for the Wolverines. Starting center Drake Nugent is also tagged as questionable. Nugent was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by coaches and media in 2022.

Michigan went undefeated during the regular season and is in search of its third consecutive title for the first time since 1997 when the Wolverines won the national title.

Iowa’s rushing defense will be put to the test in this contest, as starting Michigan back Blake Corum leads the NCAA in rushing touchdowns with 22. The Hawkeyes have just 20 offensive scores this season.

Check back for live updates: