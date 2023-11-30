Where and when to watch Iowa football battle Michigan on Saturday

The No. 16 Iowa football team looks to shock the nation Saturday night when it takes on No. 2 ranked Michigan in the Big Ten Championship for the second time in three seasons. The Hawkeyes have won four straight games heading into the title bout while the Wolverines are undefeated over 12 games.

The 2021 title game between Iowa and Michigan was a 42-3 beatdown at the hands of the Wolverines, who were then led by current Hawkeye quarterback Cade McNamara. In 2022, Iowa hosted Michigan at Kinnick Stadium, where the Black and Gold faithful watched as new Wolverine QB J.J. McCarthy completed 75 percent of his passes in yet another Michigan victory. McCarthy will again be under center on Saturday as Michigan looks to earn its third consecutive conference title, a feat it last accomplished in 1995-1997.

Michigan holds the all-time series lead against Iowa, 44-15-4.

Matchup: Iowa (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) vs. Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: 7:17 p.m. Central Time

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Weather: 45 degrees Fahrenheit outside. The stadium is a closed dome.

TV: FOX

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: Line: Michigan -23.5 | O/U: 35.5