The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa football’s kicking unit has a vast array of personalities, but shares a passion for production
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is OK after choking during a private Senate lunch
UI Office of the Ombudsperson sees drop in new visitors during last school year
Iowa City starting new energy efficiency incentive program to help reach climate goals
Iowa DNR conducts first study on gray foxes to understand a dramatic population decline
Advertisement

Iowa fans’ guide to Indianapolis ahead of Big Ten Championship

Find out where to watch Iowa take on Michigan and other activities while in the city.
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
November 30, 2023
The+venue+for+Big+Ten+Media+Days+is+seen+at+Lucas+Oil+Stadium+in+Indianapolis%2C+Ind.%2C+on+Tuesday%2C+July+26%2C+2022.+The+event+marked+the+50th+annual+Big+Ten+Media+Days.+
Jerod Ringwald
The venue for Big Ten Media Days is seen at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The event marked the 50th annual Big Ten Media Days.

The Iowa football team will head to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the second time in three years to face off against the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship. 

Known by many as “The Crossroads of America,” Indianapolis has hosted the conference title game since the contest was created in 2011 and is set to be the site through 2024. 

Where to watch

Tickets currently range from $45-$836, according to ticketing website SeatGeek. 

Inside Lucas Oil Stadium, fans have a variety of food options from local businesses, including Cuban sandwiches, wagyu hot dogs, sriracha mac & cheese, and Asian wings, from Inspo by Chef Kelsey Murphy. Mandie’s Ice Cream also serves assorted pints while Hoosier’s Snacks dishes out snow cones and cotton candy. 

Across the 100 and 500 sections, fans have their choice of barbeque brisket nachos, brisket sandwiches, pulled pork nachos, and cantina rice bowls. 

Even without tickets, there are several places in Indianapolis that are friendly to Iowa fans. Gatsby’s Pub & Grill, located at 6335 Intech Commons Drive  is the official home of the Indianapolis Area Iowa Club. The Whistle Stop Indianapolis, located at 375 S. Illinois St., is another option for the Hawkeye faithful. 

Tin Roof, a bar and live music venue at 36 S. Pennsylvania St. is hosting a Big Ten Championship watch party, complete with four live performers starting at noon on Saturday. The artists include DJ Action Jackson, Dusty Bo & The Contraband, DJ C-Buck, and Abby Kasch. 

Other local sports bars include High Velocity and Winner’s Circle Sports Pub, but be sure to avoid O’Reilly’s Irish Bar, located in the same building as Tin Roof, as it is the home of the University of Michigan Alumni Association’s local watch parties.

Attractions before the game

The Big Ten Fan Fest is returning to Indianapolis at the Indiana Convention Center at 100 S Capitol Ave. From Dec. 1-2, participants can enjoy interactive games, entertainment by team bands, giveaways, and much more. To sign up, visit https://waiver.smartwaiver.com/w/iesqmruz8tfdz3gzkcccxa/web/.  

The Big Ten Kickoff Concert will also be at Monument Circle on Dec.1 from 4-9 p.m. and will feature live music from Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press. Food and drink vendors will be on-site as well. 
More to Discover
More in Big Ten Championship 2023: Iowa vs. Michigan
Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury celebrates after a turnover during a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 23, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 13-10.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 14 college football games
Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 23, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 13-10.
One-on-one with Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill throws the ball down the field during a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 23, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 13-10.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 14 of the Iowa football season
More in Football
The Iowa kicking team huddles before the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan State in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015.
Where and when to watch Iowa football battle Michigan
Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins and Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro attempt to block a pass by Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy during a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 23, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 13-10.
Five things to watch for in Iowa football's conference title game against Michigan
The Big Ten Championship Trophy is shown during day one of Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Thursday, July 22.
Divisions no more: Looking back on the ten-year history of the Big Ten East and West
More in Pregame
Iowa punter Tory Taylor, long snapper Luke Elkin, and kicker Drew Stevens celebrate a field goal during a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 20-13.
Iowa football’s kicking unit has a vast array of personalities, but shares a passion for production
Iowa football defensive linemen reach for the ball during a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini, 15-13.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 13 college football games
Photo contributed by Kylie McDonald of Nathan McDonald.
Kid Captain Nathan McDonald journeys back to Iowa City to be on the other side of The Wave
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in