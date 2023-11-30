Iowa fans’ guide to Indianapolis ahead of Big Ten Championship

The Iowa football team will head to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the second time in three years to face off against the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship.

Known by many as “The Crossroads of America,” Indianapolis has hosted the conference title game since the contest was created in 2011 and is set to be the site through 2024.

Where to watch

Tickets currently range from $45-$836, according to ticketing website SeatGeek.

Inside Lucas Oil Stadium, fans have a variety of food options from local businesses, including Cuban sandwiches, wagyu hot dogs, sriracha mac & cheese, and Asian wings, from Inspo by Chef Kelsey Murphy. Mandie’s Ice Cream also serves assorted pints while Hoosier’s Snacks dishes out snow cones and cotton candy.

Across the 100 and 500 sections, fans have their choice of barbeque brisket nachos, brisket sandwiches, pulled pork nachos, and cantina rice bowls.

Even without tickets, there are several places in Indianapolis that are friendly to Iowa fans. Gatsby’s Pub & Grill, located at 6335 Intech Commons Drive is the official home of the Indianapolis Area Iowa Club. The Whistle Stop Indianapolis, located at 375 S. Illinois St., is another option for the Hawkeye faithful.

Tin Roof, a bar and live music venue at 36 S. Pennsylvania St. is hosting a Big Ten Championship watch party, complete with four live performers starting at noon on Saturday. The artists include DJ Action Jackson, Dusty Bo & The Contraband, DJ C-Buck, and Abby Kasch.

Other local sports bars include High Velocity and Winner’s Circle Sports Pub, but be sure to avoid O’Reilly’s Irish Bar, located in the same building as Tin Roof, as it is the home of the University of Michigan Alumni Association’s local watch parties.

Attractions before the game

The Big Ten Fan Fest is returning to Indianapolis at the Indiana Convention Center at 100 S Capitol Ave. From Dec. 1-2, participants can enjoy interactive games, entertainment by team bands, giveaways, and much more. To sign up, visit https://waiver.smartwaiver.com/w/iesqmruz8tfdz3gzkcccxa/web/.

The Big Ten Kickoff Concert will also be at Monument Circle on Dec.1 from 4-9 p.m. and will feature live music from Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press. Food and drink vendors will be on-site as well.