The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Specialty cooking store AllSpice Culinarium brings new tastes to Coralville
No. 5 Iowa women's basketball exacts revenge upon No. 16 Kansas State, wins championship game at Gulf Coast Showcase
Cy-Hawk matchup lives up to hype as Iowa wrestling defeats Iowa State in Ames
Live updates | Iowa men's wrestling takes on Iowa State in Ames
No. 5 Iowa women's basketball routs FGCU, 100-62, in Bluder's 500th Hawkeye win
Advertisement

DITV Sports: Iowa Wrestling Defeats Iowa State in Nailbiter

In the 87th meeting between the Iowa Hawkeye and the Iowa State wrestling teams, the Hawkeyes would come out victorious for the 19th time in a row. Learn more about all the storylines and controversy.
Byline photo of Adam (AJ) Reistetter
Adam (AJ) Reistetter, DITV Digital Liaison
November 27, 2023
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in