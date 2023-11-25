The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Grading Iowa football's performance against Nebraska
No. 5 Iowa women's basketball leads entire way to 98-59 win over Purdue-Fort Wayne in first round of Gulf Coast Showcase
Iowa football's Marshall Meeder hits game-winning field goal against Nebraska in Hawkeye debut
Iowa football prevails, 13-10, over Nebraska in final minute of mayhem
Live updates | Iowa football closes out regular season at Nebraska
Advertisement

DITV Sports: Iowa defeats Nebraska in dramatic fashion with a late game winning field goal

The 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeye football team flew into Lincoln for their Black Friday matchup with Nebraska to close out the season, and the rivalry did not disappoint. Learn about all the storylines from the epic finish to the regular season.
Byline photo of Adam (AJ) Reistetter
Byline photo of Johnny Valtman
Adam (AJ) Reistetter and Johnny Valtman
November 25, 2023
About the Contributors
Adam (AJ) Reistetter, DITV Reporter
AJ Reisetter is a sophomore sports reporter for DITV. At the University of Iowa he is majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and minoring in Sports and Recreation Management. he loves reporting on every sport at Iowa but especially football, wrestling, and baseball.
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in