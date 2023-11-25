DITV Sports: Iowa defeats Nebraska in dramatic fashion with a late game winning field goal
The 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeye football team flew into Lincoln for their Black Friday matchup with Nebraska to close out the season, and the rivalry did not disappoint. Learn about all the storylines from the epic finish to the regular season.
AJ Reisetter is a sophomore sports reporter for DITV. At the University of Iowa he is majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and minoring in Sports and Recreation Management. he loves reporting on every sport at Iowa but especially football, wrestling, and baseball.
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.