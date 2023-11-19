Iowa men’s wrestler Brody Teske displays offensive prowess against Oregon State after medically forfeiting Luther Open

Iowa men’s wrestler Brody Teske medically forfeited his quarterfinal match at the Luther Open last weekend.

But the ninth-ranked 133-pounder showed no signs of injury in his dominating win over Oregon State’s 22nd-ranked Gabe Whisenhunt on Sunday.

Teske’s 18-8 tech fall victory helped propel the No. 3 Hawkeyes in their home opener to a 25-11 win over the No. 16 Beavers. Iowa is now 2-0 on the season and will travel to Ames next week for the highly anticipated Cy-Hawk dual meet.

“As an older guy, this is a lot better than working a 9-5,” Teske joked after the dual meet. “It’s a great opportunity and all the glory to God. All the support, I’m grateful for everything. And just being healthy and in a good place right now.”

After 125-pounder Drake Ayala narrowly dropped the first bout of the day, Teske picked up the slack and swung the momentum back on Iowa’s side.

Teske trailed, 3-0, within the first 25 seconds of taking the mat. He didn’t give up another point until 42 seconds into the third period and managed four three-point takedowns, a two-point near fall, and 3:49 of riding time en route to a major decision victory. His win gave the Hawkeyes a 4-3 advantage, and from then on, Iowa never relinquished its lead.

Teske thought it was cool that he and Ayala took the mat back-to-back, as they are both Fort Dodge High School graduates living out their collegiate wrestling dreams.

“That one, two punch — it’s serious,” Teske said of him and Ayala. “It’s been a long time coming, and we’re going to have a lot of fun this year. I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”

Head coach Tom Brands complimented Teske on his quick offensive finishes against Whisenhunt, who is most dangerous in the bottom position.

“Very smart adjustment there at 33,” Brands said.

But the head coach added that Teske needs to be more aware of the score when he is wrestling.

“I think Teske had a major decision, and I don’t think he realized it,” Brands said. “Even when he gave up the takedown in the third when he got his ankles caught together. You gotta realize it, you gotta maybe hustle a little bit more and tech fall there.”

Although Brands credited his squad for making good adjustments, he still wasn’t pleased with the end result, saying that Iowa let Oregon State “dictate the match.”

“Hey, I’m pissed off right now, but it’s probably my nature more than anything,” Brands said. “Your results are very reflective in how you dictate.”

Teske agreed with his head coach on the need to dictate matches and said Iowa needs to focus on “simplifying the wrestling.” Teske added that his opponents often score first on him, which is something he needs to fix.

Moving forward, Teske’s goal is to focus on what he can control and continue being a leader amid the sports gambling scandal that has knocked several of his teammates out of the starting lineup.

“I want to take on that role,” Teske said of being a team leader. “Just go and dictate my positions. Go and do the things I want to do. This is the whole reason why I’m back for this year. I’ve fallen short, not getting what I want. Whatever. No dwelling on yesterday. It’s gone. I came back to take what I want — all or nothing.”