No. 16 Iowa beats Illinois 15-13 after trailing majority of game, clinches Big Ten West Division

The Iowa football team defeated Illinois, 15-13, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, clinching the Big Ten West Division for the first time since 2021.

Hawkeye quarterback Deacon Hill continued his streak of productive games, going 19-of-29 for 167 yards and a touchdown, including finding wide receiver Kaleb Brown seven times for 71 yards.

In their first game without Bronko Nagurski finalist Cooper Dejean, Iowa’s defense held a Fighting Illini offense that accounted for over 500 yards in the previous week to just 280 yards, and linebacker Jay Higgins led the Hawkeyes with 12 tackles and one pass deflection.

Here is how the game went if you were unable to catch it:

First Half

After a first drive that resulted in 22 yards and a punt, Iowas’ defense got right to work getting a safety off a sack by senior defensive lineman Joe Evans on starting quarterback John Paddock, the Hawkeyes’ third of the season, which leads the NCAA.

Iowa responded on offense with a 15-yard rush by running back Leshon Williams and followed up with a 31-yard play-action pass from Deacon Hill to wide receiver Kaleb Brown into Illinois territory. However, some incompletions sent Iowa’s field goal unit out, and placekicker Drew Stevens missed on a 53-yard field goal attempt.

Three possessions later in the second quarter, Illinois struck first with a 52-yard field goal by kicker Caleb Griffin. The fighting Illini were set up in Iowa territory after a 31-yard pass to wide receiver Isiah Williams.

On the following Iowa possession, the Hawkeyes had their longest drive of the season, moving the ball 75 yards on 14 plays, resulting in a goalline touchdown pass to tight end Addison Ostrenga, his second touchdown in the past three games.

But Illinois responded on their next possession, with Paddock going five-for-seven on throws for 60 yards, setting up running back Reggie Love III to walk in the endzone on a one-yard touchdown at the goal line.

After a quick three and out on Iowa’s fifth possession, Illinois capitalized on back-to-back penalties by Hawkeye defenders Aaron Graves and Jermari Harris, setting them up in Iowa territory. However, the Fighting Illini couldn’t finish with points, as kicker Caleb Griffin missed the 52-yard field goal attempt, setting up Iowa at their 42-yard line with one minute and 15 seconds.

After failing to score with 75 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Iowa punted the ball back to Illinois, who went into halftime up 10-9.

Second half.

Illinois received the ball to start the third quarter and had a decent drive going until the Iowa defense forced three incomplete throws on back-to-back pass deflections by Yahya Black and defensive back Deshon Lee.

After Iowa and Illinois each took turns punting after three-and-out possessions, Illinois had a productive 11-play, 69-yard drive on its third possession of the half that got them down to the Iowa 11-yard line. However, Iowa stopped Illinois on a third-and-1 quarterback sneak, and the Fighting Illini settled for a 26-yard field goal to extend their lead to 13-9.

Both teams took turns punting before Iowa got the ball back with less than 11 minutes remaining and started the drive off promising to get a pass interference call on the first play, but did not make much of it as Taylor punted it 53-yards to set Illinois up at their 22-yard line.

After a six-play, two-minute, and 37-second drive by Illinois, Iowa’s offense took over at their 46-yard line with just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. After Hill found Ragahni on a clutch nine-yard pick on third-and-5, Iowa punched it in the endzone on a 30-yard run by running back Kaleb Johnson.

After a Drew Stevens extra point was blocked, Illinois got the ball back with less than five minutes remaining.

After Black came up with the pass deflection on third down, Illinois went for it on fourth-and-2 at their own 36-yard line, and senior Joe Evans came up with another pass deflection to give Iowa back the ball in Illinois territory.

Iowa would get the ball back with less than four minutes remaining, and after a 12-yard rush by Kaleb Johnson on third-and-8, Iowa would run out the clock and win it 15-13.