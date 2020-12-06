By the numbers | Iowa’s victory over Illinois

The Hawkeyes put up some impressive statistics in their win over the Fighting Illini.

The line of scrimmage is seen during the second quarter of the Iowa v. Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Iowa defeated Illinois with a score of 35-21.

The No. 19 Iowa football team extended its win streak on Saturday, defeating Illinois 35-21 in Champaign.

The Hawkeyes improved to 5-2 on the season after losing their first two games.

Iowa’s statistics from Saturday show how the team came back after an early 14-0 deficit and defeated Illinois.

100 percent – Conversion rate on red zone chances

In the four chances the Hawkeyes crossed into the red zone, they scored each time.

Their first trip to the red zone came after quarterback Spencer Petras found tight end Shaun Beyer for 21 yards to the Illinois 4-yard line. Petras threw three incomplete passes after that, so Keith Duncan attempted and made a 27-yard field goal following a false start to bring the Illinois lead down to 14-13.

The Hawkeyes got into the red zone a second time after Petras completed a 19-yard pass to receiver Brandon Smith to the Illinois 20-yard line on their first drive of the second half. A few plays later at the Illinois 4-yard line, Petras threw a quick pass to receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette that turned into a touchdown, giving the Hawkeyes a 21-14 lead after a successful two-point conversion.

On their third trip, Petras threw a pass to tight end Shaun Beyer into the end zone from 16 yards out. Beyer was covered, but still hauled in his first career touchdown on a crisp throw by Petras.

In the final trip, Smith-Marsette scored again, this time on a run. The senior took it 13 yards to his right for the final Hawkeye score of the day.

149 – Rushing yards allowed

Before facing the Hawkeyes, the Fighting Illini had rushed for an average of 222.4 yards per game. That number after facing the Hawkeyes as the Fighting Illini were just short of rushing for 150 yards.

Illinois was without Mike Epstein, who is one of its top running backs. But the Fighting Illini still had Chase Brown, another rushing threat. Brown finished the day with 83 yards and zero touchdowns.

Late in the game, the Fighting Illini put Isaiah Williams at quarterback. Though he did look good running the ball, it was too little too late as he had only 38 yards on six carries.

Zero – Turnovers

Though Petras struggled early on, he didn’t throw an interception, which did help the Hawkeyes stay in the game and eventually take the lead. Petras completed over 64 percent of his passes, tying a season high for him.

The Hawkeyes did have one fumble when receiver Nico Ragaini was returning a punt, but he quickly covered it up.

Though having zero turnovers on any day is something a team should be proud of, the Hawkeyes should be even more proud accomplishing this feat against Illinois. The Fighting Illini had 2.6 takeaways per game before facing the Hawkeyes, which was sixth in the nation.

Three – Penalties

Any time a team commits minimal penalties, that’s a good day. Iowa had three penalties for 22 yards against Illinois, showing how discipline can help a team.

Two of the penalties were holds, one by Julius Brents on a kickoff return and the other by offensive lineman Alaric Jackson on a running play. The third was a false start by offensive lineman Cody Ince before a field goal attempt.

All the penalties came in the first half.