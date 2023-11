It didn’t take long for Iowa defensive end Joe Evans to excite the Black and Gold faithful in his final game at Kinnick Stadium. On third-and-12 in Illinois’ opening drive, the 6-foot-2, 252-pounder slipped past multiple Illinois offensive linemen to take down QB John Paddock in the end zone.

🚨SAFETY ALERT🚨 2-0 Iowa as it should be pic.twitter.com/rpDXahEPIC — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 18, 2023

Iowa now has three safeties on the season, leading NCAA Division I in that category.