Iowa baseball pitcher Brody Brecht signs NIL deal with Rapsodo

Brecht is one of five college athletes, who are all top prospects in the 2024 MLB Draft, to sign with Rapsodo.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
November 14, 2023
Averi Coffee
Iowa pitcher Brody Brecht throws a ball during a baseball game between Iowa and Ohio State at Duane Banks Field on Friday, May 5, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 16-9.

Iowa right-handed pitcher Brody Brecht was one of five college baseball players to ink an NIL deal with Rapsodo, according to a release by the company Tuesday morning.

Rapsodo is a sports technology company that gives players tools to instantly measure different aspects of hitting and pitching, such as spin rate, velocity, and movement to “help athletes play like never before.”

Brecht, along with other signees Jac Caglianone, Chase Burns, Vance Honeycutt, and Blake Burke have utilized Rapsodo throughout their baseball careers and are each ranked as a top prospect in the 2024 MLB Draft.

“These five athletes are some of the best college baseball players in the country,” Rapsodo CEO, Batuhan Okur, said in the release. “The fact that these players chose to partner with us proves Rapsodo is effective at helping players at the most elite levels of sports achieve their maximum potential. We’re confident that through the use of our data, these athletes are able to elevate their in-game performance and reap the benefits that follow that.”

Hailing from Ankeny, Iowa, Brecht initially came to Iowa City as a two-sport athlete and played wide receiver for the Hawkeye football team.

In March, Brecht announced he was stepping away from the football field and solely focusing on baseball. The 6-foot-4 flamethrower posted a 5-2 record with a 3.74 ERA last season,  earning him first-team All-Big Ten and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association third-team All-America honors.

“I’ve learned a lot about my pitch through Rapsodo technology as data has become an important component of my practice regimen,” Brecht said in the release. “I’m excited to work with Rapsodo and am thankful they’ve trusted me to represent their brand.”
