Top Stories
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras enters NCAA transfer portal
Caitlin Clark becomes Iowa women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer but prioritizes the win
New research center at the UI to help aid in climate resilience
Iowa City’s Public Works facility adds new solar array expected to last over 20 years
Photos: No. 3 Iowa hosts first women's wrestling dual in Carver-Hawkeye Arena
DITV Sports: Iowa Football Shutouts Rutgers

Returning to Kinnick, the Iowa Hawkeyes took on Big 10 opponent the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and put on a dominating display. DITV’s Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more on the Hawkeyes performance
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
November 13, 2023
