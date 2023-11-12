Photos: No. 3 Iowa hosts first women’s wrestling dual in Carver-Hawkeye Arena

No. 3 Iowa women’s wrestling made history on Sunday, hosting the first women’s wrestling dual in Carver-Hawkeye Arena against No. 6 Sacred Heart, No. 13 Presbyterian, and No. 11 Lindenwood during the Trailblazer Duals. 8,207 fans attended the historic dual.

The beginning of the Hawkeyes’ season started November 4 with Iowa defeating East Stroudsburg University 43-1. The next day, Iowa competed in the Princeton Open, coming home with six gold medals and 10 top-three finishes.

Today, the Hawkeyes defeated Presbyterian, 44-1, Lindenwood, 43-0, and Sacred Heart, 40-4.

Iowa travels to Marshall Missouri next weekend to compete in the Missouri Valley Open on November 17 and 18.