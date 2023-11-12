The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 3 Iowa hosts first women's wrestling dual in Carver-Hawkeye Arena
No. 3 Iowa women's basketball pounds Northern Iowa behind second-half shooting adjustments
Iowa women’s wrestling reflects on Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut, growth of the sport
Iowa women's wrestler Emily Frost a 'headhunter' on the mat, earns two pins in home debut
Iowa women's basketball's Caitlin Clark breaks program record with 2,807 career points
Grace Smith and Ayrton Breckenridge
November 12, 2023

No. 3 Iowa women’s wrestling made history on Sunday, hosting the first women’s wrestling dual in Carver-Hawkeye Arena against No. 6 Sacred Heart, No. 13 Presbyterian, and No. 11 Lindenwood during the Trailblazer Duals. 8,207 fans attended the historic dual.

The beginning of the Hawkeyes’ season started November 4 with Iowa defeating East Stroudsburg University 43-1. The next day, Iowa competed in the Princeton Open, coming home with six gold medals and 10 top-three finishes.

Today, the Hawkeyes defeated Presbyterian, 44-1, Lindenwood, 43-0, and Sacred Heart, 40-4.

Iowa travels to Marshall Missouri next weekend to compete in the Missouri Valley Open on November 17 and 18.

2023_11_12_WomensWrestling_GSAB_0001
Gallery25 Photos
Grace Smith
Iowa enters the arena during the Trailblazer Duals between No. 3 Iowa, No. 6 Sacred Heart, No. 13 Presbyterian, and No. 11 Lindenwood at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Iowa women’s wrestling made history on Sunday, hosting the first women’s wrestling dual in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated Presbyterian, 44-1, Lindenwood, 43-0, and Sacred Heart, 40-4.

About the Contributors
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
