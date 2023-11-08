The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Iowa City School Board Re-Elects incumbents and a new member

Seven candidates fought for four seats in the Iowa City School Board with only 4 being elected. DITV’s Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more on what candidates were elected.
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
November 8, 2023
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
