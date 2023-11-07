The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa City voters elect Abraham, Eastham, Lingo, and Williams for Iowa City school board seats
Iowa men's basketball defeats North Dakota, 110-68, behind accurate shooting and disruptive defense
Mazahir Salih and Josh Moe win At-Large Iowa City City Council seats
Iowa women’s wrestling dominates to start inaugural season
JoCo recorder Kim Painter awarded for LGBTQ+, gay marriage advocacy
Advertisement

Review | Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” sets the tone for the upcoming holiday season

Full of brilliant performances, 1970s nostalgia, and holiday spirit, “The Holdovers” is sure to become the next holiday classic.
Will Bower, Arts Reporter
November 7, 2023
FilmScene+Cinema+is+seen+on+Monday%2C+Nov.+6%2C+2023.
Isabella Tisdale
FilmScene Cinema is seen on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Over the weekend, Iowa City’s FilmScene offered early-access screenings of director Alexander Payne’s newest holiday comedy-drama, “The Holdovers.” The film is highly anticipated by cinephiles across the nation and has already generated Oscar buzz.

Produced by University of Iowa alum Mark Johnson, known for his Academy Award-winning work with “Rain Man” as well as his work on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” “The Holdovers” stars Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and newcomer Dominic Sessa, with the plot set in the 1970s New England.

The cast’s performance was especially impressive, but special praise should be directed towards Giamatti and Randolph who both delivered incredibly candid performances, as well as Sessa, making his feature film debut with “The Holdovers.”

With her heart-wrenching and hilarious performance as a mother grieving the loss of her son to war, I believe Da’Vine Joy Randolph will win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for “The Holdovers.”

From a story standpoint, “The Holdovers” knocks it out of the park. The emphasis is moved away from visuals (though the film does look incredible) and placed on character. Writer David Hemingson developed his characters in a way most modern films neglect, and the result could not have been more rewarding.

In this career resurgence, Payne righted the wrongs committed with his 2017 film, the critically-panned “Downsizing.” Payne’s direction of “The Holdovers” reminds me of his hilarious 2004 film “Sideways,” also starring Paul Giamatti.

With this film, Payne has certainly proved he’s still highly capable of producing quality work, and, with the holiday season right around the corner, “The Holdovers” is a wonderful way to celebrate with the family — if your kids are old enough.

I firmly believe that “The Holdovers” will be seen as a holiday classic for decades to come.
More to Discover
More in Arts
Artist Mai Ide welcomes people to her sashiko workshop at Public Space One in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Sashiko is the traditional Japanese practice of embroidery and stitching, and it can be used to mend trauma and heal.
Crafting a therapeutic atmosphere while reclaiming the appropriated art of Sashiko at Public Space One
FilmScene at the Chauncey is seen in Iowa City on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
Review | Sofia Coppola delivers a gorgeous tragedy with ‘Priscilla’
Photo by Greg Gayne/NBC, contributed by Eli Ward
Ask the Artist | Eli Ward from "The Voice"
More in Reviews
David Grann’s book, Killers of the Flower Moon, has been adapted for the big screen and is directed by Martin Scorsese. This and his other book, The Wager, are for sale at Storybook Cove in Hanover on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Janet Bibeau has owned Storybook Cove since 1990.
Review | “Killers of the Flower Moon” shines with Scorsese’s typical greatness
Iowa City Artist Robert Caputo instructs a participant of the Drawing Salon at the Stanley Museum of Art on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.
Drawing Salon at the Stanley promotes relaxation and focus
Review | ‘Goosebumps’ revival returns with spirit of Halloween season
Review | ‘Goosebumps’ revival returns with spirit of Halloween season
About the Contributors
Will Bower, Arts Reporter
he/him/his
Will Bower is a freshman student at the University of Iowa. Hailing from the suburbs of Des Moines, Will has a double major in Journalism and History. Before arriving in Iowa City, Will worked on his high school publication and was active in the theatrical arts. At the Daily Iowan, Will works as a news reporter and looks forward to gaining experience in a professional newsroom.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in