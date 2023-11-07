Duane Banks Field $27.4 million renovations pending approval by regents

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The proposed upgrade to the home field of the Iowa Baseball team will cost $27.4 million.
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
November 7, 2023
Liam+Doxsee+dances+in+the+stands+during+a+baseball+game+at+Duane+Banks+Field+in+Iowa+City+on+Thursday%2C+Sept.+21%2C+2023.+Iowa+baseball+infielder+Ben+Wilmes+said+when+he+first+met+Liam%2C+the+boy+was+a+bit+shy+walking+into+the+hitting+facility.+Now%2C+Liam+serves+a+key+role+in+bringing+out+the+laughter+and+youth+of+the+baseball+players.+%E2%80%9CLiam+is+a+very+loving+child+and+very+happy+and+really+doesn%E2%80%99t+take+anything+for+granted%2C%E2%80%9D+Wilmes+said.+%E2%80%9C...We+see+his+happiness+side+because+whenever+we%E2%80%99re+together%2C+we+take+away+the+aspect+of+his+life+in+the+hospital+and+kind+of+help+him+completely+forget+about+that+in+the+moment.%E2%80%9D
Grace Smith
Liam Doxsee dances in the stands during a baseball game at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Iowa baseball infielder Ben Wilmes said when he first met Liam, the boy was a bit shy walking into the hitting facility. Now, Liam serves a key role in bringing out the laughter and youth of the baseball players. “Liam is a very loving child and very happy and really doesn’t take anything for granted,” Wilmes said. “…We see his happiness side because whenever we’re together, we take away the aspect of his life in the hospital and kind of help him completely forget about that in the moment.”

The University of Iowa Athletic Department announced that renovations to Duane Banks Field are pending approval by the state Board of Regents with a decision to be made at the Nov. 17 meeting.

Approval will give the authorization to proceed with construction. 

The proposed renovations will cost $27.4 million and will be funded through gifts and revenue from the athletic department. 

The plans are expected to significantly improve the game day experience for fans with increased stadium capacity, improved ADA access and seating, and new premium seating for the Hawkeye faithful.

There will be additional concessions and restrooms added, and upgrade plans include a renovated entrance to the stadium. 

With approval, the renovations would begin after the 2024 college baseball season.

“These renovations will align with the championship level of performance we’ve seen inside the stadium,” Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz told Hawkeye Sports. “We are thankful to the many donors who have already supported this project and allowed us to move forward. ”

Since 2015, the Hawkeyes are 143-43 at Duane Banks Field.

“This is monumental for our program, getting this opportunity to completely renovate Duane Banks Field,” Iowa head coach Rick Heller told Hawkeye Sports. “These upgrades will give our program not only one of the best facilities in the Big Ten but in the country. I would like to thank all of our donors who have made this possible and those that continue to support us throughout the process.”
