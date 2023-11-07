Duane Banks Field $27.4 million renovations pending approval by regents

The University of Iowa Athletic Department announced that renovations to Duane Banks Field are pending approval by the state Board of Regents with a decision to be made at the Nov. 17 meeting.

Approval will give the authorization to proceed with construction.

The proposed renovations will cost $27.4 million and will be funded through gifts and revenue from the athletic department.

The plans are expected to significantly improve the game day experience for fans with increased stadium capacity, improved ADA access and seating, and new premium seating for the Hawkeye faithful.

There will be additional concessions and restrooms added, and upgrade plans include a renovated entrance to the stadium.

With approval, the renovations would begin after the 2024 college baseball season.

“These renovations will align with the championship level of performance we’ve seen inside the stadium,” Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz told Hawkeye Sports. “We are thankful to the many donors who have already supported this project and allowed us to move forward. ”

Since 2015, the Hawkeyes are 143-43 at Duane Banks Field.

“This is monumental for our program, getting this opportunity to completely renovate Duane Banks Field,” Iowa head coach Rick Heller told Hawkeye Sports. “These upgrades will give our program not only one of the best facilities in the Big Ten but in the country. I would like to thank all of our donors who have made this possible and those that continue to support us throughout the process.”