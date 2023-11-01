The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
UI breaks ground on new Health Sciences Academic building
Iowa City librarian wins state award for children’s services contributions
Eviction filings reach all-time high in Johnson County
City of Iowa City applying for $5.6 million affordable housing grant
UI’s Mercy IC hospital acquisition decision next week
Advertisement

DITV: University of Iowa Breaks Ground for an Innovative Building

While the building broke ground back in June, new plans for the project were announced yesterday. DITV’s Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more on the building and it’s plan.
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
November 1, 2023
More to Discover
More in DITV News
DITV: Johnson County Metaphysical Expo
DITV: Johnson County Metaphysical Expo
DITV: Iowa Music Awards String Together Artists from Around the State
DITV: Iowa Music Awards String Together Artists from Around the State
DITV: Mike Johnson named US Speaker of the House
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in