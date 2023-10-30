Iowa men’s basketball wins exhibition game against Quincy, 103-76, behind extended offensive run for Hawkeye first-year players.

The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Quincy, 103-76, in its first and only exhibition game of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. In a contest that was essentially decided at halftime, all four Hawkeye first-year players got significant minutes together on the floor in the second half, giving the Black and Gold faithful a glimpse of the future on the hardwood.

The Hawkeyes started off cold, going 0-for-4 from the field, including 0-for-3 from deep until senior guard Tony Perkins broke the ice with a dunk with 17:03 remaining in the first half. Even after registering a notch on the scoreboard, Iowa still found themselves down, 16-6, with 14:57 remaining in the first half, as Quincy’s Zion Richardson piled up seven points, including an and-one three.

Over the next two minutes, Iowa went on a 12-6 run to bring the Hawkeyes within three, before first-year Pryce Sandfort hit the Hawkeyes’ first three-pointer of the game to even the scoring at 21 apiece.

Then, a near 90 seconds later, the Waukee, Iowa, native hit another three from the top of the key, giving the Hawkeyes their first lead of the contest. After gaining the advantage, Iowa relinquished the lead just once more in the first half, outscoring the Hawks, 25-9 to close out the first half and take a 17-point lead into the half.

Scoring nine points off of 10 Quincy turnovers, Iowa led an up-tempo offense guided by six buckets on the fast break. Sandfort’s older brother, third-year Payton, led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 11 points at the break. Along with Payton Sandfort, three other Hawkeyes closed out the period with a double-digit plus-minus rating, among them Perkins, Valparaiso transfer Ben Krikke, and Patrick McCaffery.

On the defensive end, the Hawkeyes racked up four steals and two blocks, holding the Hawks to 34 percent shooting from the field.

After getting outgained on the glass, 6-3, to begin the contest, Iowa finished the opening period with a 23-19 advantage in the rebounding department, including four apiece from Hawkeye guards Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix. The duo is listed at 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-5, respectively.

The second half proved more of the same for Iowa, which started off hot with six points on the fast break. Up, 63-48, with about 14 minutes to play in the period, Fran McCaffery subbed in first-year guard Brock Harding and fellow rookie forward Owen Freeman. That pair joined sophomore Josh Dix, Pryce Sandfort, as well as first-year Ladji Dembele on the court for almost 10 minutes in the second half.

The group outscored their opponents, 24-18, during that stretch, complete with plenty of highlight plays. Harding found Freeman, his former teammate at Moline High School, for two with a behind-the-back bounce pass on the left block. Miller, listed at 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds, also made plays for himself, such as when he snagged a steal along the arc and took the ball to the rim for a cross-court dunk.

Dembele, a graduate of St. Benedict’s Prep in New Jersey, turned heads with a swat of Quincy guard Orlando Thomas, sending the ball into the courtside seats. He and Freeman later connected on another dunk, with Freeman sealing off his defender in the post for an easy jam.

After subbing in veterans and later emptying the bench, Iowa went on a 17-6 over the last 4:53 minutes of regulation to take home the victory.