The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men’s basketball wins exhibition game against Quincy, 103-76, behind extended offensive run for Hawkeye first-year players.
Basic Goods to close, CIELO boutique to open second location in Ped Mall space
U.S. Department of Education to update civil rights protections due to rise of antisemitism on college campuses
Haley, DeSantis tie in new Iowa Poll showing increasing race for Trump rival
Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz ‘in last season’ with Iowa football
Advertisement

Iowa men’s basketball wins exhibition game against Quincy, 103-76, behind extended offensive run for Hawkeye first-year players.

Hawkeyes Brock Harding, Owen Freeman, Ladji Dembele, and Pryce Sandfort played for almost ten minutes together in the second half, scoring 24 points in the span.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 30, 2023
Iowa+guard+Ahron+Ulis+brings+the+ball+up+the+floor+during+a+mens+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+North+Carolina+A%26T+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City+on+Friday%2C+Nov.+11%2C+2022.+Ulis+scored+six+points+in+the+game.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Aggies%2C+112-71.
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis brings the ball up the floor during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and North Carolina A&T at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Ulis scored six points in the game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 112-71.

The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Quincy, 103-76, in its first and only exhibition game of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. In a contest that was essentially decided at halftime, all four Hawkeye first-year players got significant minutes together on the floor in the second half, giving the Black and Gold faithful a glimpse of the future on the hardwood. 

The Hawkeyes started off cold, going 0-for-4 from the field, including 0-for-3 from deep until senior guard Tony Perkins broke the ice with a dunk with 17:03 remaining in the first half. Even after registering a notch on the scoreboard, Iowa still found themselves down, 16-6, with 14:57 remaining in the first half, as Quincy’s Zion Richardson piled up seven points, including an and-one three. 

Over the next two minutes, Iowa went on a 12-6 run to bring the Hawkeyes within three, before first-year Pryce Sandfort hit the Hawkeyes’ first three-pointer of the game to even the scoring at 21 apiece. 

Then, a near 90 seconds later, the Waukee, Iowa, native hit another three from the top of the key, giving the Hawkeyes their first lead of the contest. After gaining the advantage, Iowa relinquished the lead just once more in the first half, outscoring the Hawks, 25-9 to close out the first half and take a 17-point lead into the half.  

Scoring nine points off of 10 Quincy turnovers, Iowa led an up-tempo offense guided by six buckets on the fast break. Sandfort’s older brother, third-year Payton, led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 11 points at the break. Along with Payton Sandfort, three other Hawkeyes closed out the period with a double-digit plus-minus rating, among them Perkins, Valparaiso transfer Ben Krikke, and Patrick McCaffery. 

On the defensive end, the Hawkeyes racked up four steals and two blocks, holding the Hawks to 34 percent shooting from the field. 

After getting outgained on the glass, 6-3, to begin the contest, Iowa finished the opening period with a 23-19 advantage in the rebounding department, including four apiece from Hawkeye guards Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix. The duo is listed at 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-5, respectively.

The second half proved more of the same for Iowa, which started off hot with six points on the fast break. Up, 63-48, with about 14 minutes to play in the period, Fran McCaffery subbed in first-year guard Brock Harding and fellow rookie forward Owen Freeman. That pair joined sophomore Josh Dix, Pryce Sandfort, as well as first-year Ladji Dembele on the court for almost 10 minutes in the second half.

The group outscored their opponents, 24-18, during that stretch, complete with plenty of highlight plays. Harding found Freeman, his former teammate at Moline High School, for two with a behind-the-back bounce pass on the left block. Miller, listed at 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds, also made plays for himself, such as when he snagged a steal along the arc and took the ball to the rim for a cross-court dunk. 

Dembele, a graduate of St. Benedict’s Prep in New Jersey, turned heads with a swat of Quincy guard Orlando Thomas, sending the ball into the courtside seats. He and Freeman later connected on another dunk, with Freeman sealing off his defender in the post for an easy jam. 

After subbing in veterans and later emptying the bench, Iowa went on a 17-6 over the last 4:53 minutes of regulation to take home the victory. 
More to Discover
More in Latest News
The Basic Goods store sits empty in Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall on Oct. 30, 2023. Owner Simeon Talley had a 40% off sale on the plants and goods sold. Cielo Goods will open in the space in mid-November.
Basic Goods to close, CIELO boutique to open second location in Ped Mall space
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst speaks during Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
U.S. Department of Education to update civil rights protections due to rise of antisemitism on college campuses
2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during “Joni’s Roast and Ride” a Republican-hosted event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Haley, DeSantis tie in new Iowa Poll showing increasing race for Trump rival
More in Men's Basketball
Oct 29, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) makes a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Hawks In The NBA | Oct. 24-29
Iowa sophomore forward Payton Sandfort battles a Southeast Missouri State defender during a basketball game between the Hawkeyes and the Redhawks on Saturday Dec. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Sandfort scored a career-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting as Iowa defeated Southeast Missouri State, 106-75.
Iowa forward Payton Sandfort looking to take next step
Iowa guard Kate Martin dribbles the ball past DePaul guard Anaya Peoples during Crossover at Kinnick, a women’s exhibition basketball game between Iowa and DePaul, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes enter the 2023-24 season after advancing to the NCAA Championship for the first time in program history last year and winning a program-best 31 games in a single season in the 2022-23 season. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)
UI to start charging students to attend women's basketball
More in Sports
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks off the field after coaching offensive players during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 15-6. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz ‘in last season’ with Iowa football
Iowa midfielder Hailey Rydberg passes the ball during a soccer game between Iowa and Michigan State at the Iowa Soccer Complex on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Michigan State defeated Iowa, 2-1.
Iowa women’s soccer upsets top seed Michigan State in first round of Big Ten Tournament
Rutgers middle blocker Zora Hardison attempts to hit a ball during a volleyball match between Iowa and Rutgers at Xtream Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. The Scarlet Knights defeated the Hawkeyes, 3-2.
Iowa volleyball falls to 0-12 in Big Ten play with back-to-back losses over weekend
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in