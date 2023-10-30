Hawks In The NBA | Oct. 24-29

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray is continuing to progress on both sides of the ball to begin his second season in the NBA.

The Kings won two of their first three games with wins on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz and Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team’s lone loss came on Friday against the Golden State Warriors.

Murray scored 15 points on 4-of-9 three-pointers and 5-of-13 overall from the field in the 130-114 win over the Jazz to open the season strongly. He led the team with a plus-minus of 12.

But the second-year star struggled to shoot the basketball above average during the team’s two-game home slate. Murray shot 6-of-20 combined from three in both games.

But he did make his presence felt by pulling in 15 rebounds while adding three blocks and three steals over the weekend. The Kings fell to the Warriors, 122-114, but turned around and took the 132-127 overtime win against the Lakers behind the NBA sophomore’s efforts.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray — Keegan’s twin brother who elected to stay another year at Iowa and was thus drafted to Portland with the 23rd overall pick this year — has seen limited action to start the season.

The rookie wing has seen a total of 11 minutes throughout the first three games. Murray recorded just one rebound while going 0-for-3 from the field in five minutes in the team’s 123–111 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Murray didn’t see the floor in the 102-97 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday. He got his chance in Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, recording one steal while missing his lone field goal in six minutes of play in the 126-98 blowout loss.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza didn’t see any playing time in the team’s first two games due to a deep big man rotation that he currently sits toward the bottom of.

The third-year player is currently signed to a two-way deal and will be on the Timberwolves’ roster until the NBA G-League season kicks off on Nov. 10, in which he will join the Iowa Wolves for another campaign.