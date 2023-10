The Rutgers defeated Iowa, 3-2, during a volleyball match at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.

In a close match, The Scarlet Knights took the first set,25-21. The Hawkeyes then took the next two sets, 26-24 and 25-21, respectively. The Scarlet Knights then took two more sets, finally defeating the Hawkeyes after five sets.

The Hawkeyes will be back on the court at Xtream Arena to play Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.