UI becomes first Big Ten school to offer embedded counselor for student veterans
How Johnson County Ambulance Services adapt for game day
Iowa men’s wrestling notebook | Head coach Tom Brands discusses gambling scandal, newcomers
IC Truth and Reconciliation Council recommends Eric Harris’ removal following recent charges
Iowa national guard, state troops return from US-Mexico border
DITV: Airport Mural Draws Community Interest

The community has overlooked the Iowa City Municipal Airport, but a new mural is regenerating interest. DITV Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more on the mural.
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
October 27, 2023
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
