FIJI trial set for November 2024 in Tama County

A separate trial involving UI student Makéna Solberg and former FIJI member Broc Hawkins will follow the Tama trial.
Jack Moore, News Reporter
October 22, 2023
The Phi Gamma Delta house (FIJI) is seen on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023 in Iowa City.

The sexual assault trial brought on by a University of Iowa student involving UI’s fraternity Phi Gamma Delta chapter, known as FIJI, and three former members, will start on Nov. 5, 2024, in Tama County.

UI student Makéna Solberg filed a lawsuit against FIJI and the former frat members after saying members of the fraternity sexually assaulted her at a party in September 2020. Former FIJI members Carson Steffen and Jacob Meloan are the defendants accused of sexually assaulting Solberg while she was intoxicated.

Originally, the case was set for trial on July 11, 2023, in Johnson County. However, a motion was filed by FIJI lawyers in August to change the trial venue due to extensive media coverage.

Solberg’s lawyers submitted a filing requesting the venue stay in Johnson County because the defendants request to change venues was outside of the allotted 10 days. The request for the venue change was approved by District Court Judge Kevin McKeever.

Because of the change of trial date to later in 2024, a motion was filed to change the trial date in Solberg’s case against former FIJI member Broc Hawkins to after the November date. Solberg accused Hawkins of spreading video and photographs of the assault without her consent.

Hawkins’ lawyer, J. Michael Weston, asked the court in an Oct. 20 filing to move the trial date from Jan. 24, 2024, to after the FIJI trial concludes in November 2024, which was the original date before the venue changed to Tama County.
About the Contributor
Jack Moore, News Reporter
he/him/his
Jack Moore is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication. Jack is from Cedar Rapids Iowa, and he reports on crime and courts for the news section and creates media content for the digital section at the The Daily Iowan. Along with working at The Daily Iowan, Jack works for the University of Iowa's UI-REACH program as a Resident Assistant. UI-REACH is a program for students with learning, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities intended to provide support to these students throughout their college experience. Additionally, Jack is involved in Iowa City's live music scene as he plays bass for local Iowa City band "Two Canes".
