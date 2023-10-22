FIJI trial set for November 2024 in Tama County

The sexual assault trial brought on by a University of Iowa student involving UI’s fraternity Phi Gamma Delta chapter, known as FIJI, and three former members, will start on Nov. 5, 2024, in Tama County.

UI student Makéna Solberg filed a lawsuit against FIJI and the former frat members after saying members of the fraternity sexually assaulted her at a party in September 2020. Former FIJI members Carson Steffen and Jacob Meloan are the defendants accused of sexually assaulting Solberg while she was intoxicated.

Originally, the case was set for trial on July 11, 2023, in Johnson County. However, a motion was filed by FIJI lawyers in August to change the trial venue due to extensive media coverage.

Solberg’s lawyers submitted a filing requesting the venue stay in Johnson County because the defendants request to change venues was outside of the allotted 10 days. The request for the venue change was approved by District Court Judge Kevin McKeever.

Because of the change of trial date to later in 2024, a motion was filed to change the trial date in Solberg’s case against former FIJI member Broc Hawkins to after the November date. Solberg accused Hawkins of spreading video and photographs of the assault without her consent.

Hawkins’ lawyer, J. Michael Weston, asked the court in an Oct. 20 filing to move the trial date from Jan. 24, 2024, to after the FIJI trial concludes in November 2024, which was the original date before the venue changed to Tama County.