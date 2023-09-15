The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s basketball’s Crossover at Kinnick to be broadcast on Big Ten Network

Q&A | TikToker Brittany Broski talks artificial intelligence, lessons learned as an influencer

Iowa football middle linebacker Jay Higgins is ready to shine and continue the Hawkeye standard

U.S. House passes bill prohibiting bans on gas-powered vehicles

Youth crisis stabilization center facilities begin renovations despite no guaranteed funding

Advertisement

Location of FIJI trial disputed between fraternity members and case plaintiff Makéna Solberg

In a separate filing, Solberg’s lawyers filed to dismiss FIJI’s filing.
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
September 15, 2023
The+Phi+Gamma+Delta+house+is+seen+on+Monday%2C+Aug.+30%2C+2021.+
Rachel Wagner
The Phi Gamma Delta house is seen on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

The defendants of the FIJI trial requested that the court deny University of Iowa student Makéna Solberg’s request to keep the trial in Johnson County instead of moving it to Tama County, in court filings Thursday. 

Solberg and the trial’s defendants are disputing the location of the 2024 trial, which moved Aug. 30 from Johnson to Tama County. Solberg filed a request on Sept. 1, asking for reconsideration of the transfer.  

In Thursday’s filing, the defendants wrote Solberg’s argument to reverse the previous ruling does not have a basis for complaint or a reason to “disrupt the ruling.” The defendants also wrote that Solberg’s filing does not challenge the prejudice of the previous venue in Johnson County. 

The filing stated that if the court decides to withdraw its previous ruling and hold the trial in Johnson County, the defendants would be forced to try a case in a venue determined prejudicial by the court. 

Defendants wrote reversing the decision to move venues would not be “in the interests of justice.” 

Solberg’s filing argued that the defendants were not timely in their filing and therefore their request should be dismissed. 

The Solberg lawyers wrote that the defendants failed to file their motion opposing Solberg’s request within the allotted 10 days. It was filed two days late without justification or cause. Within the trial, this is the second motion filed by the defendants in which they did not meet requirements for timeliness. 

Defendants countered the timeliness arguments as invalid because the motion to transfer venues was filed before the order continued the trial. 

The trial remains set for November 2024 in Tama County.

More to Discover
More in Campus
Brittany Broski salutes her fans during a lecture hosted by the University of Iowa Lecture Committee in the Iowa Memorial Union on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Broski has amassed almost 1.5 million YouTube subscribers and nearly eight million followers on TikTok.
Q&A | TikToker Brittany Broski talks artificial intelligence, lessons learned as an influencer
Faulty Senate Secretary Mary Charlton looked at the others on the panel at the Faculty Senate at the Old Capital in Iowa City on Sep. 12, 2023
UI Faculty Senate approves motion to change ‘lecturer’ title
Early detection of Parkinson’s being developed with an algorithm by UI professors
Early detection of Parkinson’s being developed with an algorithm by UI professors
More in Crime/Courts
The Johnson County Courthouse is seen on South Clinton Street in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Sentencing hearings set for parents of former UI student, attempted murderer Ali Younes
An Iowa City Police Department vehicle is seen on July 9, 2019.
Man reportedly made sexual comments to junior high students Wednesday on Iowa City walking trail
An Iowa City Police car is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
ICPD investigating burglary in Peninsula Neighborhood
More in Featured
No. 1 seeded 125-pound Iowas Spencer Lee looks to the crowd after wrestling No. 16 seeded 125-pound Michigans Jack Medley during session two of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Lee defeated Medley by technical fall, 17-0. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan) Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a three-point shot during a 2023 NCAA Elite Eight women’s basketball game between No.2 Iowa and No.5 Louisville at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cardinals, 97-83. Clark recorded 41 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. (Daniel McGregor-Huyer/The Daily Iowan)
Caitlin Clark, Spencer Lee to headline as grand marshals of UI Homecoming parade
Iowa City Council holds a meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Meet the candidates for Iowa City City Council ahead of the November election
The Johnson County Courthouse on South Clinton Street in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Jack McCaffery, son of Iowa basketball head coach found guilty for fatal accident in May
About the Contributor
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Roxy Ekberg is a first year at the University of Iowa. In the Honors Program, she is double majoring in journalism and political science with a minor in Spanish. Prior to her role as a news reporter at the Daily Iowan, Ekberg worked at her local newspaper.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in