Live updates | Iowa football hosts Minnesota in battle for Floyd of Rosedale trophy

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The No. 24 Iowa football team will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers inside Kinnick Stadium in yet another battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy with kickoff set for 2:33 p.m.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a defense-boosted 15-6 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin, on Oct. 14.

The win will serve as momentum for this Iowa defense that has constricted weaker offenses this season, led by linebacker Jay Higgins — who is second in Division I in tackles — and defensive back Sebastian Castro, who will be a player to watch this game as he continues to impress with his active and aggressive defensive play.

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill will start again for today’s contest, but the question is whether the Iowa throwing game will be present amid 20-mile-an-hour winds in Iowa City today.

With tight end Erick All out for the season with an ACL injury sustained in the win over Wisconsin last week, senior tight end Steven Stilianos will start in the position for the Hawkeyes.

But the Hawkeye offense could depend more on the rushing game in light of running back Leshon Williams’ performance last week that included 174 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Golden Gophers have had an underwhelming season thus far. They sit at 3-3 overall, coming off of a bye week last week to make some tweaks after a 52-10 loss to the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 7.

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis is in his sophomore campaign at the helm of the Golden Gopher offense, throwing 76 completions of 136 attempts and six touchdowns and interceptions each — as well as two rushing touchdowns.

The two teams will battle for the iconic Floyd of Rosedale trophy, which Iowa has kept in Iowa City for the last eight years with eight straight wins.

–

COIN TOSS: Minnesota has won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. Iowa will receive and defend the south end zone to start the game, giving this Hawkeye offense a chance to start on the right foot.

10:35 1Q – Iowa 3, Minnesota 0 — The Iowa offense started quickly, quarterback Deacon Hill finding receiver Diante Vines for 18 yards on the very first play of the game. Hill then converted twice with passes on third downs, once to receiver Nico Ragaini for 10 yards and another to Vines on an amazing toe-tap catch for 36 yards. Iowa catch of the year thus far? Maybe.

But the gains were to no avail. The Iowa offense was stalled in the red zone upon Hill failing to hit receiver Seth Anderson cutting across the field in time, and the Hawkeyes opted for a field goal from kicker Drew Stevens.

9:30 1Q – Iowa 3, Minnesota 0 — A costly Minnesota false start dropped the Golden Gophers to third and 17 in Iowa territory on their opening drive. Iowa edge rusher Joe Evans hit Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis mid-throw, solidifying the three-and-out on an incomplete pass. The Gophers will punt.

7:17 1Q – Iowa 3, Minnesota 0 — And the Hawkeyes punted too. Tory Taylor booted one inside the five yard line, but it took a bad bounce and resulted in a touchback. This marks the first three-and-out for the Iowa offense in today’s game after a promising first drive.

5:16 1Q – Iowa 3, Minnesota 0 — Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro stifled a fake handoff with a clean tackle, and pressure from the Hawkeye defensive line on a third-down pass attempt forced Kaliakmanis to dive down and eat it for a five-yard loss. That’s another three-and-out and Minnesota punt.

4:17 1Q – Iowa 3, Minnesota 0 — And another three-and-out. Hill had Ragaini pretty open on the right side but launched it over his head and outside for an incomplete pass. Both teams now have two three-and-outs as Minnesota takes over again.

End 1Q – Iowa 3, Minnesota 3 — The Minnesota offense made some good progress into Iowa territory, propelled by a pass interference call on Iowa cornerback Jermari Harris — a questionable call, as it looked like the Minnesota receiver simply fell on his curl route without any contact from Harris. The fans were not happy.

But, after two Minnesota timeouts, Minnesota kicker Dragan Kesich put a 43-yard kick through the uprights. The Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers are tied going into the second quarter, Iowa taking over in Minnesota territory.

–

14:08 2Q – Iowa 3, Minnesota 3 — The Hawkeyes begin the second quarter with a punt, and the ball is now in the Golden Gophers’ hands. That is indeed another three-and-out for the Iowa offense.

12:32 2Q – Iowa 3, Minnesota 3 — The Minnesota offense is very slowly waking up with a handful of rushes, but an illegal snap penalty set the Gophers back from third and one to third and six. An incomplete pass from there gave the ball back to the Black and Gold for another attempt at the end zone.

12:24 2Q – Iowa 3, Minnesota 3 — Eight seconds later, Minnesota linebacker Devon Williams hit the ball out of Hill’s hands as Hill was lined up to pass, forcing a fumble that Minnesota safety Tyler Rubin recovered. Just like that, Minnesota is inching up toward the end zone. Timeout, Minnesota.

10:29 2Q – Iowa 3, Minnesota 3 — The Iowa defense remained strong, keeping the Minnesota offense at bay. Minnesota’s Kesich again lined up for a field goal but this time shanked it right. No good, Iowa ball.

6:43 2Q – Iowa 3, Minnesota 3 — Hill threw a bullet pass to Diante Vines for a short gain before taking it himself for a semi-“tush push” for the first down on fourth and one — and the Hawkeye fans are pleased. Hill then found receiver Seth Anderson for a short gain. But come fourth down and one yard to go again, the Iowa offense opted this time not to go for it.

Tory Taylor punted the ball away deep into Minnesota territory, and Hawkeye cornerback Cooper DeJean downed the ball at the Minnesota one. Keep your eyes peeled for a safety from this Iowa defense here.

4:33 2Q – Iowa 3, Minnesota 3 — The Golden Gophers narrowly avoided a safety on third down, completing a pass to receiver Daniel Jackson — but not enough for the first down. Minnesota punted, and Iowa will have the ball in Minnesota territory.

0:49 2Q – Iowa 10, Minnesota 3 — Hill bailed on a pass attempt on third down and opted to take it himself, rushing close to the first down marker but to no avail — but a face-mask penalty on Minnesota (an ugly one at that) pushed the Hawkeyes forward.

Hill then intended a pass for Vines, but a defensive pass interference penalty pushed the Hawkeyes forward again. And then again on a Minnesota false start. On the one yard line, Iowa failed on two true tush pushes, but yet another penalty — this time unsportsmanlike conduct — gave the Hawkeyes a fresh set of downs. And a tush push finally prevailed, Hill finally scoring six.

That’s a scoring drive propelled more by defensive penalties than offensive output, but the Hawkeyes take the lead.

Halftime – Iowa 10, Minnesota 3.

–

8:59 3Q – Iowa 10, Minnesota 6 — Kaliakmanis started the second half strong with a 20-yard pass that more than doubled his first half count. He then took a 36-yard shot to receiver Corey Crooms that was just barely incomplete.

The Golden Gophers progressed into Hawkeye territory, Kaliakmanis ultimately throwing a third down pass off of a lineman’s helmet and up into the air, which Hawkeye safety Quinn Schulte had his hands on but dropped. The Golden Gophers settled for a field goal.

Kaliakmanis is awake this half. After throwing for just eight yards in the first half, he is now up to 48 after just one second-half drive. Iowa ball.

7:58 3Q – Iowa 10, Minnesota 6 — Two Iowa dropped passes made another three-and-out, their drive lasting a minute while Minnesota’s prior drive chewed nearly half of the quarter’s clock. Taylor, though, punted the ball inside of the Golden Gophers’ 20, and Minnesota will take over.

4:38 3Q – Iowa 10, Minnesota 6 — Iowa’s Joe Evans has remained active on defense in pressuring Kaliakmanis, including a sack and forcing the Minnesota quarterback to frequently roll out of the pocket on pass attempts. Shortly after a first down throw to receiver Daniel Jackson, Minnesota was forced to punt, and it will be Iowa ball.

3:25 3Q – Iowa 10, Minnesota 6 — Deacon Hill fumbled the ball again, forced by Minnesota’s Nubin mid-sack when Nubin swept his leg and he lost the ball. Minnesota recovered, and that’s Hill’s second turnover of the game, this time putting the Golden Gophers right in the red zone.

2:25 3Q – Iowa 10, Minnesota 9 — Yet again, the Iowa defense has picked up the slack for the offense, standing fortified while its backs press up against its own end zone and forcing the Golden Gophers to settle for three. Kesich’s field goal is good, and Minnesota is one point shy of tying Iowa.

End 3Q – Iowa 10, Minnesota 9 — Hill’s pass on third down finds an open Anderson — and the ball goes right through his hands. Iowa punts on yet another three-and-out …. Minnesota ball with a chance to take the lead.

–

12:52 4Q – Iowa 10, Minnesota 9 — Minnesota makes progress to roughly the 50-yard line but is forced to punt again on an incomplete pass from Kaliakmanis, and a kick-catch interference penalty on the Golden Gophers will help the Hawkeyes with field position. Iowa ball on its own 24.

11:57 4Q – Iowa 10, Minnesota 9 — Hill misses Ragaini on a slant on third down, throwing the ball roughly three feet behind him. Iowa punted, and Minnesota will take over again. The Iowa defense is starting to carry a lot of the team’s weight with this much time spent on the field.

Kaliakmanis connected with a wide-open receiver Daniel Jackson for a 39-yard gain, putting the Golden Gophers well into Iowa territory. Here is where the Hawkeye defense has thrived so far this game, though, remaining strong and protecting its end zone when Minnesota gets close.

8:33 4Q – Iowa 10, Minnesota 12 — Although the Iowa defense again held its half of the field down when Minnesota encroached upon its end zone, the Golden Gophers took a 12-10 lead with Kesich’s fourth field goal of the day. Iowa ball, its backs now against the wall.

6:57 4Q – Iowa 10, Minnesota 12 — Hill nearly threw an interception before a holding call on the Hawkeye O-line, pushing the Hawkeyes back once and then again when Hill was sacked. A Tory Taylor punt marked yet another three-and-out for the Black and Gold offense – an offense that has faltered this half.

4:35 4Q – Iowa 10, Minnesota 12 — Minnesota was forced to punt, giving the ball right back to the Iowa offense. This could very well be the last chance for the Hawkeyes to put something together to save this game, but because they will start at the 14 yard line, it will be a tough ask.

1:59 4Q – Iowa 10, Minnesota 12 — The Hawkeyes put together their best drive of the half behind a Seth Anderson catch and Hill rushing first down to start. Despite an illegal touching penalty on tight end Addison Ostrenga soon after, he made a big catch the next play to save the drive. But after a screen to Ragaini for no gain and an incomplete pass intended for Anderson on third down, the Hawkeyes opted to punt with under two minutes left. Minnesota ball.

1:21 4Q – Iowa 16, Minnesota 12 — After a quick three-and-out that took 20 seconds off of the clock, Minnesota punted the ball to Cooper DeJean …

… who caught the ball, dodged a handful of Minnesota defenders, and took it all the way to the house for six. Wow.

UPDATE – Iowa 10, Minnesota 12 — Upon review, the officials said DeJean waved his left hand for a fair catch before returning it and taking it back. It looks like he was pumping his left arm as he was running and pointing to the ball with his right arm; his left hand did not appear to be intending a fair catch call. Still, the touchdown is erased.

1:00 4Q – Iowa 10, Minnesota 12 — Hill threw two incomplete passes before an interception, closing the door on the Hawkeyes’ hopes.

Final – Iowa 10, Minnesota 12.

–

This is a developing story. Follow along for updates here or @dipregame on Twitter.