The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Starbucks, Iowa union engage in court battle Wednesday over pro-Palestinian social media post
Jerre Stead talks life story, giving back to UI in talk at Iowa Memorial Union
UI professors build instruments for space mission set to launch with SpaceX in 2025
Iowa City begins charging users for electric vehicle charging stations
IC City Council denounces hate speech and antisemitism in public comments
Advertisement

UI professors build instruments for space mission set to launch with SpaceX in 2025

The mission will involve work being done by a team of UI professors in the physics and astronomy department.
Grace Olson, News Reporter
October 19, 2023
Dr.+David+Miles+inspects+an+instrument+while+engineers+run+capability+tests+at+Van+Allen+Hall+in+Iowa+City+on+Monday%2C+Oct.+16%2C+2023.+Dr.+Miles+directs+operations+for+Tandem+Reconnection+and+Cusp+Electrodynamics+Reconnaissance+Satellites%2C+a+project+which+is+dedicated+to+studying+how+solar+material+interacts+with+Earths+Magnetic+Field.
Jordan Barry
Dr. David Miles inspects an instrument while engineers run capability tests at Van Allen Hall in Iowa City on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Dr. Miles directs operations for Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites, a project which is dedicated to studying how solar material interacts with Earths Magnetic Field.

David Miles, a University of Iowa associate professor of physics and astronomy, recently took over as the principal investigator on a satellite mission that will study the near-Earth orbit. Miles is leading the project after the death of UI professor Craig Kletzing in August.

Craig was both a friend and a mentor to me and many others in the space physics community,” Miles said. “I will miss him, but I’m honored to have the opportunity to help his team make the TRACERS satellite mission a success.”

Miles has worked on other satellite missions in the past. Aside from the SpaceX TRACERS mission, he is also co-principal investigator of the e-POP instrument, a probe studying the magnetic field of the Earth’s ionosphere, on the CASSIOPE Polar Explorer.

“There are always new obstacles to be overcome, but I really enjoy it and I’m very proud of the team that we have working to make the project a success,” Miles said.

NASA announced the approval of $115 million in 2019 for a mission proposed by UI scientists last month to launch a satellite rideshare mission on a SpaceX rocket in 2025. The funding was the largest amount of external funding for the UI at the time.

As part of the Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites, or TRACERS, task order, two satellites will collect data about the near-Earth space. The near-Earth space is the area’s interaction with solar wind and the plasma material that connects with the area.

The mission will include the launch of two spacecraft to the near-Earth environment. The leading spacecraft will measure a process called reconnection, which is when plasma gets from solar wind into the Earth.

A second spacecraft will follow to measure whether this reconnection phenomenon occurs in one spot consistently, turns on and off, or if it moves all over the place.

Miles said the long-term scientific goal of the mission is to understand near-Earth space and to eventually be able to forecast it based on the sun.

“So in the same way that you have a weather forecast that tells you whether it’s going to rain or be clear a couple of days from now, we would like a similar thing for near Earth space,” he said. “TRACERS isn’t going to do that, but what it is going to do is to help us understand the physics of how what the sun does affects the Earth.”

Many of the instruments for the mission are being built at the UI by other professors and research scientists.

UI physics and astronomy professor Jasper Halekas is in charge of an instrument on one of the satellites that will measure speed and direction of electrons in the space plasma.

Halekas said the instruments on the TRACERS are the “ears and noses” of the craft sensing changes in the atmosphere surrounding the craft. Instruments will measure ripples in magnetic fields, electrical fields, and plasma surrounding the earth.

UI research scientist and engineer George Hospodarsky is building a different instrument that will measure the wave magnetic fields through voltage in wires.

Before the mission can launch, TRACERS is scheduled for a launch readiness review with NASA in April of 2025. The spacecraft will be on a SpaceX rocket with other spacecraft being launched for different SpaceX missions.

Once the spacecraft are in orbit, the first data will show trends about a month into collection.

The UI will also provide a unique opportunity for graduate students to study the near space environment. Associate Professor Allison Jaynes will head a program that will allow students to launch suborbital rockets that measure one orbit’s worth of data. These launches will begin once the satellites are in orbit.

Miles said he is looking forward to the first data collected from the mission.

“It is quite thrilling to turn the instrument on for the first time and to see that what you built with your own hands here at the university is now orbiting the Earth and taking scientific data,” Miles said. “That first 30 seconds of data where you prove that the instrument works, there’s very few things like it.”
More to Discover
More in Higher Education
Photo contributed by Miriam Gilbert
Retired UI professor Miriam Gilbert shares expertise of Shakespeare to all generations
University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson speaks with reporters from The Daily Iowan in Jessup Hall in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.
Q&A | UI President Barbara Wilson talks Iowa women’s basketball, political division on campus
State Board of Regents members lead a meeting in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
State of Iowa provides $6.5 million to fund scholarships for high need majors
More in Latest News
An electric vehicle charging station is seen in the Dubuque Street Ramp in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.
Iowa City begins charging users for electric vehicle charging stations
The Iowa City Council holds a meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
IC City Council denounces hate speech and antisemitism in public comments
iStock
Iowa City Police arrest man for Oct. 7 sexual assault
More in News
An Iowa City police car arrives after a semi-truck got stuck on the Iowa Avenue bridge on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Iowa City TRC member Eric Harris charged with flight to avoid prosecution and escape from custody
iStock
Teens involved in fatal drag racing collision charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter
The Iowa City City Council listens to public comment during a City Council meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
IC City Council moves closer to final approval for new housing code amendments
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in