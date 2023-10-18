The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa City Police arrest man for Oct. 7 sexual assault
Mariannette Miller-Meeks receives death threats following speaker vote
Retired UI professor Miriam Gilbert shares expertise of Shakespeare to all generations
Iowa women’s wrestling notebook | Head coach Clarissa Chun talks expectations for inaugural season
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks votes Kay Granger for speaker
Advertisement

Iowa women’s wrestler Bella Mir uses MMA background to her advantage

The daughter of UFC Champion Frank Mir is ready to show her abilities on the mat in the Hawkeyes’ inaugural season.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
October 18, 2023
Iowa%E2%80%99s+143-pound+Bella+Mir+poses+for+a+portrait+during+the+inaugural+Iowa+women%E2%80%99s+wrestling+media+day+at+the+Dan+Gable+Wrestling+Complex+in+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Wednesday%2C+Oct.+18%2C+2023.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa’s 143-pound Bella Mir poses for a portrait during the inaugural Iowa women’s wrestling media day at the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

Iowa women’s wrestler Bella Mir is no stranger when it comes to combat sports.

Her father, Frank Mir, was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion and fought in the promotion for 16 years. 

Following in her father’s footsteps, Mir abandoned softball in high school and pursued jiu-jitsu and wrestling. She was a four-time state wrestling champ at Centennial High School in Nevada. 

Mir made her mixed martial arts debut in 2020. At 17 years old, the Las Vegas product defeated Danielle Wynn by unanimous decision in the International Fighting Federation (IFF) promotion.

After her second win in the IFF against Alma Cespedes, Mir got promoted to the Xtreme Fighting League in 2022. There she stayed unbeaten and took down Jessica Link-Davis via armbar. 

Mir then shifted to a wrestling-only mindset — an easy transition since MMA and wrestling have similar practices and mindsets. 

“It’s mostly the mentality,” Mir said. “MMA mentality is knowing you are in a fight and closed off in a cage. It’s life or death. That mentality carries off into wrestling. Just knowing that I am in a dogfight. Or I’m getting this takedown. Or I’m getting this win. Whatever I have to do to make that match in my favor, I am willing to do it.”

Initially, Mir wasn’t focused on a collegiate wrestling career. Her plan was to not attend college and pursue a fighting career like her father. But her mentality changed after she qualified for the 2023 U20 World Championships and placed 5th. 

“Every goal that happens in wrestling happens in the earlier years,” Mir said. “I want to make sure I have every goal I want to check off of wrestling before I continue my life of fighting. There was a time where I didn’t even want to go to college for wrestling because I thought I wasn’t good enough. I’m kinda split in between both worlds.”

Mir said wrestling changed her life when she came to Iowa. Seeing the progress she was making gave her the confidence to stick with the sport.

Changing from an individual to a more team-based sport wasn’t easy for Mir. The biggest challenge was going from one type of sport to the other. 

“I think the biggest learning curve was being apart of an actual team,”  Mir said.  “Of course, I still have my team back home, but not a team that is here with me every single day and every practice. Just that grind that we all have together I think has to be the biggest learning curve for me.”

With the season coming up in just over two weeks, Mir is excited to finally give the fans and the country a taste of what the Hawkeyes can achieve. 

“Honestly what excites me the most about this Iowa program is being a part of this team,” Mir said. “There has never been a division one team like us in the Power Five. All across the board, we are on top of the country. I am just so excited to show up with my team.”
More to Discover
More in Featured
United States Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers questions at West High School in Iowa City on Monday, August 14, 2023. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Mariannette Miller-Meeks receives death threats following speaker vote
United States Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers questions at West High School in Iowa City on Monday, August 14, 2023. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks votes Kay Granger for speaker
Brandee Britt, the director of athletics social media and digital strategy, smiles at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 27, 2023.
Iowa football’s creative content team among one of the best in nation
More in Sports
The Iowa womens cross country team competes during the Hawkeye invite at Ashton Cross-Country Course in Iowa City, on Friday, Sep. 1, 2023. The Iowa mens team won the invite with the women coming in second second.
Iowa cross country notebook | Bradley Pink Classic recap, Big Ten Championships preview
Iowa players cheer for a teammate at an exhibition shootout during a field hockey exhibition match between Iowa and Northwestern at Grant Field in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 3-1.
Iowa field hockey notebook | Hawkeyes top Hoosiers and Cardinals, embark on one last road trip
Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun speaks to media members during the inaugural Iowa women’s wrestling media day in the Feller Club Room and the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2023. Chun said she is excited that Iowa women’s wrestling gets to represent female athletes on the mat. “Our program and our team are very excited to be able to represent the Hawkeyes and the black and gold,” Chun said. “Its a moment that thousands and millions of girls across the world have waited for, a moment like this.”
Iowa women’s wrestling notebook | Head coach Clarissa Chun talks expectations for inaugural season
More in Wrestling
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson attempts to catch a pass during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Cyclones ended a six-game Cy-Hawk series losing streak and defeated the Hawkeyes, 10-7. Hutchinson averages 8.9 yards per reception.
Bad blood: the history of the Cy-Hawk showdown before its 70th football meeting
Gabe Arnold, Iowa City, City High, wins the Class 3A 182-pound state wrestling championship, on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena, in Des Moines. 0218 Wrestling 042 Arw
Incoming Iowa men’s wrestler Gabe Arnold finds success through failure
A baseball game between Iowa and Wisconsin-Milwaukee is seen at Duane Banks Field on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 12-1.
Iowa student-athletes under investigation by Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission
About the Contributors
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Jake Olson is a Sports Reporter for The Daily Iowan. In his three years with the paper, he has covered everything from rowing to basketball. He is studying journalism and mass communication with a minor in sports and rec management.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in