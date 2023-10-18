The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa City Police arrest man for Oct. 7 sexual assault
Mariannette Miller-Meeks receives death threats following speaker vote
Retired UI professor Miriam Gilbert shares expertise of Shakespeare to all generations
Iowa women’s wrestling notebook | Head coach Clarissa Chun talks expectations for inaugural season
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks votes Kay Granger for speaker
Iowa City Police arrest man for Oct. 7 sexual assault

Police arrested Anthony Cotner, Jr., of Cedar Rapids following an investigation, charging him with second-degree sexual abuse.
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
October 18, 2023
iStock
The Iowa City Police Department arrested Anthony Cotner, Jr., 25, of Cedar Rapids after an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred on Oct. 7.

The announcement comes in a press release from the police Wednesday stating that Cotner was charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

The assault was initially reported to the police on Oct. 7, with the victim telling the police they had been attacked at the 200th block of South Van Buren Street.

The department had been offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who could provide information leading to an arrest and was advising students to use the University of Iowa’s NiteRide service when going home.

According to Wednesday’s press release, the Cedar Rapids Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation. No further information was made available. 
About the Contributor
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
