Iowa City Police arrest man for Oct. 7 sexual assault

The Iowa City Police Department arrested Anthony Cotner, Jr., 25, of Cedar Rapids after an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred on Oct. 7.

The announcement comes in a press release from the police Wednesday stating that Cotner was charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

The assault was initially reported to the police on Oct. 7, with the victim telling the police they had been attacked at the 200th block of South Van Buren Street.

The department had been offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who could provide information leading to an arrest and was advising students to use the University of Iowa’s NiteRide service when going home.

According to Wednesday’s press release, the Cedar Rapids Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation. No further information was made available.