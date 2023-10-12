The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

IC police seek help in sexual assault investigation

The assault occurred Saturday on South Van Buren Street.
Grace Olson, News Reporter
October 12, 2023
An+Iowa+City+police+car+is+seen+on+March+2%2C+2023.
Avi Lapchick
An Iowa City police car is seen on March 2, 2023.

A sexual assault was reported to Iowa City Police on Saturday.

The victim reported they were attacked by a man early Saturday morning on the 200th block of South Van Buren Street.

The police are still investigating the situation and request that anyone with information call Detective Alex Sticker at 319-356-5456. 

Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering an award of up to $1,000 for anyone who offers information that leads to an arrest.

IC police have also advised all members of the public to not walk home alone, stay in well lit and busy areas late, avoid distractions and always stay alert when out at night. 

The department also encourages students to take advantage of University of Iowa’s Nite Ride service to protect students from danger when walking home. Nite Ride runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
